Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Davids Church, VA

Live events Saint Davids Church — what’s coming up

Posted by 
St Davids Church Journal
St Davids Church Journal
 7 days ago

(SAINT DAVIDS CHURCH, VA) Live events are coming to Saint Davids Church.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Saint Davids Church:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HEH9z_0bbPTzFq00

R.E.C.E.T. Retreat

Bentonville, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 350 Daughter of Stars Drive, Bentonville, VA 22610

One Day R.E.C.E.T. Adult Retreat in the Shenandoah River State Park, Bentonville, VA

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I4rYB_0bbPTzFq00

Demolition Derby

Woodstock, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Address: 300 Fairground Rd, Woodstock, VA

Buy Demolition Derby Tickets at Shenandoah County Fairgrounds on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. TicketCity, Trusted since 1990.

Learn More

Truck and Tractor Pull

Woodstock, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 300 Fairground Rd, Woodstock, VA

Buy Truck and Tractor Pull Tickets in Woodstock at Shenandoah County Fairgrounds on Sunday, August 29, 2021 6:30 PM.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X7y1S_0bbPTzFq00

Choir Practice

Rileyville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 480 Rileyville Rd, Rileyville, VA

Choir Practice will be every Wednesday @ 7pm, directly after Bible Study. Thinking of joining the choir? Come join us, we would love to have YOU!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40aGvE_0bbPTzFq00

Amanda Wilkins - LIVE MUSIC

Bentonville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 885 Stonewall Jackson Hwy, Bentonville, VA

Live Music @ Heard's Cedar Hill Farm Market! Come on out and join us for live music on the last Saturday of the month.

Learn More

Comments / 0

St Davids Church Journal

St Davids Church Journal

St Davids Church, VA
9
Followers
93
Post
761
Views
ABOUT

With St Davids Church Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bentonville, VA
Local
Virginia Society
Woodstock, VA
Society
City
Woodstock, VA
City
Saint Davids Church, VA
City
Shenandoah, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Demolition Derby#Live Music#Ticketcity#Va Buy Truck#Tractor Pull Tickets#Va Choir Practice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy