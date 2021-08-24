Live events Saint Davids Church — what’s coming up

(SAINT DAVIDS CHURCH, VA) Live events are coming to Saint Davids Church.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Saint Davids Church:

R.E.C.E.T. Retreat Bentonville, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 350 Daughter of Stars Drive, Bentonville, VA 22610

One Day R.E.C.E.T. Adult Retreat in the Shenandoah River State Park, Bentonville, VA

Demolition Derby Woodstock, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Address: 300 Fairground Rd, Woodstock, VA

Buy Demolition Derby Tickets at Shenandoah County Fairgrounds on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. TicketCity, Trusted since 1990.

Truck and Tractor Pull Woodstock, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 300 Fairground Rd, Woodstock, VA

Buy Truck and Tractor Pull Tickets in Woodstock at Shenandoah County Fairgrounds on Sunday, August 29, 2021 6:30 PM.

Choir Practice Rileyville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 480 Rileyville Rd, Rileyville, VA

Choir Practice will be every Wednesday @ 7pm, directly after Bible Study. Thinking of joining the choir? Come join us, we would love to have YOU!

Amanda Wilkins - LIVE MUSIC Bentonville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 885 Stonewall Jackson Hwy, Bentonville, VA

Live Music @ Heard's Cedar Hill Farm Market! Come on out and join us for live music on the last Saturday of the month.