People on the Move
Wipfli, a top 20 CPA & consulting firm, promoted Ryan Barrow, CPA, to partner in its Atlanta office. Ryan provides audit and consulting services to the financial institution industry. He is experienced in both public and nonpublic financial statement and outsourced internal audits as well as Sarbanes-Oxley Section 404 internal control documentation, testing and consulting services for both accelerated filers and small reporting companies and FDICIA compliance and consulting.
