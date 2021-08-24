Cancel
Las Cruces, NM

Live events Las Cruces — what’s coming up

Las Cruces News Beat
 7 days ago

(LAS CRUCES, NM) Live events are coming to Las Cruces.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Las Cruces:

AG Day 2021Non-Profit Booth

Las Cruces, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 1810 East University Avenue, Las Cruces, NM 88003

AG Day is a family-friendly event that promotes New Mexico agriculture!

Dallas David Ochoa @ La Posta De Mesilla

Las Cruces, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

I’m very excited to be bringing music to an important piece of history at the beautiful La Posta De Mesilla. Come jam with the parrots and I !!! 🦜 ☀️ 🍹 🎶

NMSU v UTEP Official Tailgate After-Party

Las Cruces, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Come party with us and celebrate the Aggies at Club 30 located at 201 E University. This ones gonna be one for the books. The best djs Las Cruces/ El Paso has to offer with the best bartenders...

2ND ANNUAL GLOW RUN FOR KIDS

Las Cruces, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 1300 El Paseo Road, Las Cruces, NM 88001

Join our 2nd Annual Glow Run For Kids Fun Run/5K event with vendor booths, DJ’s, raffles, and more! All funds will go to kids in community!

Sea Turtles Paint Nite

Las Cruces, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 1900 S Espina St, Las Cruces, NM

Sea Turtles Paint Nite Hosted By Yaymaker Las Cruces, NM. Event starts at Sat Aug 28 2021 at 11:30 am and happening at Las Cruces., Ages 6 and up. Two hours of instructional painting, music, boba...

