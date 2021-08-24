What’s up Waco: Local events calendar

(WACO, TX) Waco is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Waco area:

Macramé Workshop - Semi-Circle Wall Hangings Waco, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 712 Austin Avenue, Waco, TX 76701

Join us for Moon Mountain Macramé's second workshop! We'll make semi-circle wall hangings while enjoying drinks & pastries!

Waco Founding: Your Hunt, Your History Waco, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 500 Washington Avenue, Waco, TX 76701

Join Waco History on a family-friendly scavenger hunt! You'll learn more about the founding and how Waco grew throughout the 19th century.

How To Save and Fix your Relationship/Marriage- Waco Waco, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: Virtual Via Zoom, Waco, TX 76702

Save & Fix Your Relationship/Marriage Without Having To Go To Long Term Couples Counselling Using My Proven 4SX Dating System

Deliverance Training in Waco, TX Waco, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 1525 Austin Avenue, Waco, TX 76701

Jesus wants to heal you from your past soul/emotional wounds and traumas and replace it with His love, joy, and peace !!!

Free Meditation in Chinese ~ Weekly Classes: Let's Meditate Waco Waco, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: https://zoom.us/j/9700172269?pwd=Y2xQT0NhT1Rtak16Z3pTaFQ1Y1Q2QT315, Waco, TX 76702

Mandarin Online Guided Meditation: Free Weekly Classes. Experience the healing power of Meditation. No prior experience is needed.