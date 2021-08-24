Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Waco, TX

What’s up Waco: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Waco Today
Waco Today
 7 days ago

(WACO, TX) Waco is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Waco area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rDVKz_0bbPTwbf00

Macramé Workshop - Semi-Circle Wall Hangings

Waco, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 712 Austin Avenue, Waco, TX 76701

Join us for Moon Mountain Macramé's second workshop! We'll make semi-circle wall hangings while enjoying drinks & pastries!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lcfpc_0bbPTwbf00

Waco Founding: Your Hunt, Your History

Waco, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 500 Washington Avenue, Waco, TX 76701

Join Waco History on a family-friendly scavenger hunt! You'll learn more about the founding and how Waco grew throughout the 19th century.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K6EpV_0bbPTwbf00

How To Save and Fix your Relationship/Marriage- Waco

Waco, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: Virtual Via Zoom, Waco, TX 76702

Save & Fix Your Relationship/Marriage Without Having To Go To Long Term Couples Counselling Using My Proven 4SX Dating System

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KmkxD_0bbPTwbf00

Deliverance Training in Waco, TX

Waco, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 1525 Austin Avenue, Waco, TX 76701

Jesus wants to heal you from your past soul/emotional wounds and traumas and replace it with His love, joy, and peace !!!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bo6Lv_0bbPTwbf00

Free Meditation in Chinese ~ Weekly Classes: Let's Meditate Waco

Waco, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: https://zoom.us/j/9700172269?pwd=Y2xQT0NhT1Rtak16Z3pTaFQ1Y1Q2QT315, Waco, TX 76702

Mandarin Online Guided Meditation: Free Weekly Classes. Experience the healing power of Meditation. No prior experience is needed.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Waco Today

Waco Today

Waco, TX
130
Followers
204
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Waco Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Local
Texas Government
Waco, TX
Government
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
City
Austin, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Meditation
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy