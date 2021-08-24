New Haven events calendar
(NEW HAVEN, CT) Live events are lining up on the New Haven calendar.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in New Haven:
Starts at: Mon Feb 02, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Feb 02, 08:00 PM
Address: 238 College Street, New Haven, CT 06510
This event is General Admission Standing Room on the Floor and Reserved Seated in the Balcony.
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 PM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: 145 Orange Street, New Haven, CT 06510
Movies in the Plaza is back, bringing you Wednesday night fun April through October in downtown New Haven!
Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 08:00 PM
Address: 238 College Street, New Haven, CT 06510
This event is Reserved Seated on the Floor with General Admission Standing Pit, as well as Reserved Seated in the Balcony.
Starts at: Sat Mar 03, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Mar 03, 08:00 PM
Address: 238 College Street, New Haven, CT 06510
This event is Reserved Seated on the Floor with General Admission Standing Pit, as well as Reserved Seated in the Balcony.
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Address: 70 Audubon Street, New Haven, CT 06510
Join us for A Night in the Harlem Renaissance. A Jazz Night Fundraiser filled with entertainment & art. Refreshments will be provided!
