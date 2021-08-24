Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Haven, CT

New Haven events calendar

Posted by 
New Haven Dispatch
New Haven Dispatch
 7 days ago

(NEW HAVEN, CT) Live events are lining up on the New Haven calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in New Haven:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O8gyK_0bbPTuqD00

Courtney Barnett

New Haven, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Feb 02, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Feb 02, 08:00 PM

Address: 238 College Street, New Haven, CT 06510

This event is General Admission Standing Room on the Floor and Reserved Seated in the Balcony.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25XvTW_0bbPTuqD00

Movies in the Plaza

New Haven, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 145 Orange Street, New Haven, CT 06510

Movies in the Plaza is back, bringing you Wednesday night fun April through October in downtown New Haven!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Jdyv_0bbPTuqD00

Kashmir: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Show

New Haven, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 08:00 PM

Address: 238 College Street, New Haven, CT 06510

This event is Reserved Seated on the Floor with General Admission Standing Pit, as well as Reserved Seated in the Balcony.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CXYOI_0bbPTuqD00

The Tallest Man On Earth

New Haven, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Mar 03, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Mar 03, 08:00 PM

Address: 238 College Street, New Haven, CT 06510

This event is Reserved Seated on the Floor with General Admission Standing Pit, as well as Reserved Seated in the Balcony.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18RXPU_0bbPTuqD00

A Night in the Harlem Renaissance

New Haven, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 70 Audubon Street, New Haven, CT 06510

Join us for A Night in the Harlem Renaissance. A Jazz Night Fundraiser filled with entertainment & art. Refreshments will be provided!

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
New Haven Dispatch

New Haven Dispatch

New Haven, CT
85
Followers
198
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With New Haven Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Haven, CT
Government
City
New Haven, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown New Haven#Ct#Art#Movies#Live Events
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy