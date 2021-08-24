New Haven events calendar

(NEW HAVEN, CT) Live events are lining up on the New Haven calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in New Haven:

Courtney Barnett New Haven, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Feb 02, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Feb 02, 08:00 PM

Address: 238 College Street, New Haven, CT 06510

This event is General Admission Standing Room on the Floor and Reserved Seated in the Balcony.

Movies in the Plaza New Haven, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 145 Orange Street, New Haven, CT 06510

Movies in the Plaza is back, bringing you Wednesday night fun April through October in downtown New Haven!

Kashmir: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Show New Haven, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 08:00 PM

Address: 238 College Street, New Haven, CT 06510

This event is Reserved Seated on the Floor with General Admission Standing Pit, as well as Reserved Seated in the Balcony.

The Tallest Man On Earth New Haven, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Mar 03, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Mar 03, 08:00 PM

Address: 238 College Street, New Haven, CT 06510

This event is Reserved Seated on the Floor with General Admission Standing Pit, as well as Reserved Seated in the Balcony.

A Night in the Harlem Renaissance New Haven, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 70 Audubon Street, New Haven, CT 06510

Join us for A Night in the Harlem Renaissance. A Jazz Night Fundraiser filled with entertainment & art. Refreshments will be provided!