Kalamazoo events calendar

(KALAMAZOO, MI) Live events are coming to Kalamazoo.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kalamazoo:

Bark in the Park Kalamazoo, MI

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1108 North Prairie Street, Kalamazoo, MI

Join us for a fun, dog-themed event at Fairmount Dog Park! Dress up your pup for the puppy parade and enter to win prizes from local vendors! We will also have an obstacle course/training...

Audition Workshop Kalamazoo, MI

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 426 S Park St, Kalamazoo, MI

Anthony and Marie will lead this audition workshop using the same materials that will be used during auditions. Participants will receive personalized tips and feed back to use as they prepare for...

Ride The Classics Kalamazoo, MI

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ride the Classics gives visitors the opportunity to take a spin in a vintage car right out of the museum’s collection! Offered on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays during the month of...

First Response Fights Autism- CrossFit 269 Kalamazoo, MI

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 1919 E Kilgore Service Rd, #B, Kalamazoo, MI 49001

Bringing the CrossFit community together to help educate their local municipalities on how to interact with autism in emergency situations.

Summer Concert - Out of Favor Boys Kalamazoo, MI

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 3664 S 9th St, Kalamazoo, MI

Out of Favor Boys at Oshtemo Summer Concert Series at Flesher Field, 3664 S 9th St, Kalamazoo, MI 49009, Kalamazoo, United States on Sun Aug 29 2021 at 06:00 pm to 07:30 pm