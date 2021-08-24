Springfield events calendar
(SPRINGFIELD, MA) Springfield has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Springfield area:
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 1342 Main Street, Springfield, MA 01103
Taking the vibes outdoors! Great atmosphere as we sing, laugh, dance till sunset! Bring great vendors with food & drinks etc as the sunset!
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: 34 Court Street, Springfield, MA 01103
King Crimson with special guests The Zappa Band - RELOCATED TO SYMPHONY HALL IN SPRINGFIELD, MA.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 AM
Address: 168 Worthington Street, Springfield, MA 01103
Learn about the history stained glass followed by some hands-on time to try it out yourself!
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM
Address: 1365 Main Street, Springfield, MA 01103
A Brunch fit for a Queen! We will use our narrative power to discuss our Authentic Purpose
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 1342 Main Street, Springfield, MA 01103
Throwbacks from 99 to the late 2000's! (FABO Live) to help springfield turn up the energy and reminisce such a great ERA!
Comments / 0