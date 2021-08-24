Springfield events calendar

(SPRINGFIELD, MA) Springfield has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Springfield area:

Sunset Section (Day Party) Springfield, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1342 Main Street, Springfield, MA 01103

Taking the vibes outdoors! Great atmosphere as we sing, laugh, dance till sunset! Bring great vendors with food & drinks etc as the sunset!

King Crimson - Relocated to Symphony Hall in Springfield Springfield, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 34 Court Street, Springfield, MA 01103

King Crimson with special guests The Zappa Band - RELOCATED TO SYMPHONY HALL IN SPRINGFIELD, MA.

Intro to Stained Glass! Springfield, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 168 Worthington Street, Springfield, MA 01103

Learn about the history stained glass followed by some hands-on time to try it out yourself!

Queenin & Brunch'n Springfield, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 1365 Main Street, Springfield, MA 01103

A Brunch fit for a Queen! We will use our narrative power to discuss our Authentic Purpose

