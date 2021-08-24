Cancel
Springfield, MA

Springfield events calendar

Springfield Times
Springfield Times
 7 days ago

(SPRINGFIELD, MA) Springfield has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Springfield area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=495jSA_0bbPTqJJ00

Sunset Section (Day Party)

Springfield, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1342 Main Street, Springfield, MA 01103

Taking the vibes outdoors! Great atmosphere as we sing, laugh, dance till sunset! Bring great vendors with food & drinks etc as the sunset!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39X1Qp_0bbPTqJJ00

King Crimson - Relocated to Symphony Hall in Springfield

Springfield, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 34 Court Street, Springfield, MA 01103

King Crimson with special guests The Zappa Band - RELOCATED TO SYMPHONY HALL IN SPRINGFIELD, MA.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z41sD_0bbPTqJJ00

Intro to Stained Glass!

Springfield, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 168 Worthington Street, Springfield, MA 01103

Learn about the history stained glass followed by some hands-on time to try it out yourself!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h8M3H_0bbPTqJJ00

Queenin & Brunch'n

Springfield, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 1365 Main Street, Springfield, MA 01103

A Brunch fit for a Queen! We will use our narrative power to discuss our Authentic Purpose

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DzrMP_0bbPTqJJ00

The 99 & 2000's High School Reunion (Fabo Live)

Springfield, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1342 Main Street, Springfield, MA 01103

Throwbacks from 99 to the late 2000's! (FABO Live) to help springfield turn up the energy and reminisce such a great ERA!

Learn More

Springfield Times

Springfield Times

Springfield, MA
With Springfield Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

#Live Events#Stained Glass#Ma 01103 Learn#Ma 01103 Throwbacks#Fabo Live
