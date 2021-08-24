Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tyler, TX

Events on the Tyler calendar

Posted by 
Tyler News Watch
Tyler News Watch
 7 days ago

(TYLER, TX) Live events are coming to Tyler.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Tyler area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46c7Hw_0bbPTnuM00

True Vine Beer Run 2021

Tyler, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 2453 Earl Campbell Pkwy, Tyler, TX 75701

The True Vine Beer Run is back...AGAIN! Join us for one of the most unique fun runs in East Texas.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EdBU2_0bbPTnuM00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Tyler, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Tyler, TX 75701

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xyf7O_0bbPTnuM00

Breastfeeding

Tyler, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Dec 12, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Address: Online Zoom Class from the comfort of your home, Tyler, TX 75701

Expectant mothers learn about all aspects of breastfeeding, and also the benefits for their babies, as well as themselves.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DFHBd_0bbPTnuM00

Hispanic Achievers & Business Leaders Awards

Tyler, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 1607 Troup Hwy, Tyler, TX 75701

The Tyler Hispanic Business Alliance cordially invites you to our signature event... The Hispanic Achievers & Business Leaders Awards.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Tyler News Watch

Tyler News Watch

Tyler, TX
91
Followers
206
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Tyler News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Tyler, TX
Tyler, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Texas#Business Alliance#Speed Dating
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy