Events on the Tyler calendar

(TYLER, TX) Live events are coming to Tyler.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Tyler area:

True Vine Beer Run 2021 Tyler, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 2453 Earl Campbell Pkwy, Tyler, TX 75701

The True Vine Beer Run is back...AGAIN! Join us for one of the most unique fun runs in East Texas.

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Tyler, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Tyler, TX 75701

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Breastfeeding Tyler, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Dec 12, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Address: Online Zoom Class from the comfort of your home, Tyler, TX 75701

Expectant mothers learn about all aspects of breastfeeding, and also the benefits for their babies, as well as themselves.

Hispanic Achievers & Business Leaders Awards Tyler, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 1607 Troup Hwy, Tyler, TX 75701

The Tyler Hispanic Business Alliance cordially invites you to our signature event... The Hispanic Achievers & Business Leaders Awards.