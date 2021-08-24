Live events on the horizon in Mckinney

(MCKINNEY, TX) Live events are lining up on the Mckinney calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mckinney:

Del Webb Trinity Falls Queso and Questions August Mckinney, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 2001 Sweetwater Cove, McKinney, TX 75071

Del Webb Trinity Falls Queso and Questions New Homeowners Meet and Greet

General Trivia at Guitars & Growlers- McKinney, TX Mckinney, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 2741 Virginia Parkway, #Suite 500, McKinney, TX 75071

***THIS IS A FREE EVENT... SEATING IS FIRST COME FIRST SERVE*** Tickets do NOT guarantee seating.

Collin County Toys for Tots Motorcycle Ride 2021 Mckinney, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 12:30 PM

Address: 3850 N Central Expressway, McKinney, TX 75071

Enjoy an escorted ride from Freedom Powersports McKinney, through Collin County, ending at VFW Post 2150, 1710 N Church St, McKinney.

McKinney Historic District Trolley Tour Mckinney, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:45 AM

Address: Catch the trolley at the corner of Chestnut and Anthony Streets (315 Chestnut St.), McKinney, TX 75069, 315 S. Chestnut St., McKinney, TX 75069

Experience both the commercial and residential historic district in downtown McKinney on our charming trolley with a trained docent.

Phillip Vo Live in Dallas, TX Mckinney, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 6364 County Road 281, McKinney, TX 75071

WED. OCTOBER 20, 2021 - PHILLIP VO - HOUSE SHOW IN DALLAS, TX