Columbus calendar: What's coming up

(COLUMBUS, GA) Columbus has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Columbus area:

Fourth Quarter Brunch featuring CeCe Winans 10/30/21 Columbus, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 801 Front Avenue, Columbus, GA 31901

Sarah's Daughters Fourth Quarter Brunch - October 30, 2021 featuring Grammy Winner CeCe Winans. Get your ticket today.

Dr. MLK, Jr. Unity Award Breakfast Columbus, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jan 01, 04:06 AM

Ends at: Mon Jan 01, 07:06 AM

Address: 801 Front Avenue, Columbus, GA 31901

The Alpha Onward & Upward Foundation's 36th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Award Breakfast

Big Data and Hadoop Developer Training In Columbus, GA Columbus, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1720 Fountain Ct, Columbus, GA

Hadoop is an open-source, a Java-based programming framework that continues the processing of large data sets in a distributed computing environment. It based on the Google File System or GFS and...

Whiskey Moon at Wild Wing Cafe, Columbus Ga! Columbus, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 6525 Whittlesey Blvd, Columbus, GA

Whiskey Moon returns to Wild Wing Cafe in Columbus Saturday August 28 at 8:30pm! Grab a date and head over to Wild Wing Cafe for outstanding food, ice cold drinks and Whiskey Moon rockin all your...

Thursday Trivia Night Columbus, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1301 6th Ave, Columbus, GA

Join Chattabrewchee for our Thursday Night Trivia! Trivia starts at 7pm! Call the brewery at (706)641-2733 to reserve a table.