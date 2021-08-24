Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbus, GA

Columbus calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Columbus Journal
Columbus Journal
 7 days ago

(COLUMBUS, GA) Columbus has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Columbus area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nlbfM_0bbPTl8u00

Fourth Quarter Brunch featuring CeCe Winans 10/30/21

Columbus, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 801 Front Avenue, Columbus, GA 31901

Sarah's Daughters Fourth Quarter Brunch - October 30, 2021 featuring Grammy Winner CeCe Winans. Get your ticket today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ketWw_0bbPTl8u00

Dr. MLK, Jr. Unity Award Breakfast

Columbus, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jan 01, 04:06 AM

Ends at: Mon Jan 01, 07:06 AM

Address: 801 Front Avenue, Columbus, GA 31901

The Alpha Onward & Upward Foundation's 36th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Award Breakfast

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y8sTQ_0bbPTl8u00

Big Data and Hadoop Developer Training In Columbus, GA

Columbus, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1720 Fountain Ct, Columbus, GA

Hadoop is an open-source, a Java-based programming framework that continues the processing of large data sets in a distributed computing environment. It based on the Google File System or GFS and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Fbij_0bbPTl8u00

Whiskey Moon at Wild Wing Cafe, Columbus Ga!

Columbus, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 6525 Whittlesey Blvd, Columbus, GA

Whiskey Moon returns to Wild Wing Cafe in Columbus Saturday August 28 at 8:30pm! Grab a date and head over to Wild Wing Cafe for outstanding food, ice cold drinks and Whiskey Moon rockin all your...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HvXLL_0bbPTl8u00

Thursday Trivia Night

Columbus, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1301 6th Ave, Columbus, GA

Join Chattabrewchee for our Thursday Night Trivia! Trivia starts at 7pm! Call the brewery at (706)641-2733 to reserve a table.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Columbus Journal

Columbus Journal

Columbus, GA
128
Followers
204
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Columbus Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, GA
Government
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cece Winans
Person
Sarah
Person
Martin Luther King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#Java#The Google File System#Ga Whiskey Moon#Wild Wing Cafe#Ga Join Chattabrewchee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy