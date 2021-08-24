Pueblo calendar: Coming events

(PUEBLO, CO) Pueblo has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Pueblo area:

Open Lapping Cars Only Pueblo, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 3733 N Pueblo Blvd, Pueblo, CO

Hello Racers! We have opened Friday, August 13th at Pueblo Motorsports Park for Open Lapping - Cars Only until 4pm. Friday Open Lapping Racing Schedule is as follows: Gates Open 6:00 AM Drivers...

Pueblo, CO Concealed Carry Class Pueblo, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 1020 Bonforte Blvd, Pueblo, CO 81001

This concealed carry class fulfills the training requirements set forth in section 18-12-203 of the Colorado State firearms statute.

Colorado State Fair Pueblo, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 1001 Beulah Ave, Pueblo, CO

Colorado State Fair 2021 Schedule, Deals and Discounts. August 27 - September 6, 2021. • Friday, August 27, 2021 - Health Workers Heroes Day. Healthcare Workers receive $6. Fair Admission (50...

#THETARVERS PRIDE HEALING 2021 Pueblo, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 201 West B Street, Pueblo, CO 81003

The Pride Healing Event will be sponsored by The Sanctuary !

The Last Word Pueblo, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 209 S Union Ave, Pueblo, CO

The Last Word Hosted By Mad Fresh Productions. Event starts at Sat Aug 28 2021 at 05:00 pm and happening at Pueblo., Poetry/Short Stories/Lyricists. Each person gets Two (3 minute slots) 20 slots...