Pueblo calendar: Coming events
(PUEBLO, CO) Pueblo has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Pueblo area:
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 3733 N Pueblo Blvd, Pueblo, CO
Hello Racers! We have opened Friday, August 13th at Pueblo Motorsports Park for Open Lapping - Cars Only until 4pm. Friday Open Lapping Racing Schedule is as follows: Gates Open 6:00 AM Drivers...
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM
Address: 1020 Bonforte Blvd, Pueblo, CO 81001
This concealed carry class fulfills the training requirements set forth in section 18-12-203 of the Colorado State firearms statute.
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 10:00 PM
Address: 1001 Beulah Ave, Pueblo, CO
Colorado State Fair 2021 Schedule, Deals and Discounts. August 27 - September 6, 2021. • Friday, August 27, 2021 - Health Workers Heroes Day. Healthcare Workers receive $6. Fair Admission (50...
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Address: 201 West B Street, Pueblo, CO 81003
The Pride Healing Event will be sponsored by The Sanctuary !
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 209 S Union Ave, Pueblo, CO
The Last Word Hosted By Mad Fresh Productions. Event starts at Sat Aug 28 2021 at 05:00 pm and happening at Pueblo., Poetry/Short Stories/Lyricists. Each person gets Two (3 minute slots) 20 slots...
