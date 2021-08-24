Live events Grand Rapids — what’s coming up

(GRAND RAPIDS, ND) Grand Rapids has a full slate of live events coming up.

These events are coming up in the Grand Rapids area:

Snowman Needle Felting Class with Teresa Perleberg | August 30, 2021 Nome, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 200 1st Ave, Nome, ND

My easiest class! Students that complete this class are always pleased with the results. This class is perfect for beginners and includes all the materials needed to complete. Teresa will teach...

Club Member Trap Night Enderlin, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Bring some shells we have the clays. The club will provide something on the grill. You may also like the following events from Enderlin/Sheldon Wildlife Club

The 2021 Herman G. Johnson Lecture Ellendale, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 50 6th Ave S, Ellendale, ND

We invite you to the 8th annual Herman G. Johnson Lecture on August 26, at 7 PM in the Block Memorial Chapel. Lecture Title: "Islam in Rural America: Reaching Diaspora Muslims Through the Local...

Growing Small Towns Building Dedication and Open House Oakes, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

The dedication and a brief program will be at 6:30 but you're welcome to come and go freely during the open house.

League Member Meeting Oakes, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 22 N 5th St, Oakes, ND

Oakes Bowling Association League Member Meeting Tuesday Aug 24th - 7pm at the legion!! Please join us if you plan on bowling this year 🎳