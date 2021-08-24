Cancel
Grand Rapids Bulletin

Live events Grand Rapids — what’s coming up

 7 days ago

(GRAND RAPIDS, ND) Grand Rapids has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Grand Rapids area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dV7vu_0bbPTfqY00

Snowman Needle Felting Class with Teresa Perleberg | August 30, 2021

Nome, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 200 1st Ave, Nome, ND

My easiest class! Students that complete this class are always pleased with the results. This class is perfect for beginners and includes all the materials needed to complete. Teresa will teach...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cwsmw_0bbPTfqY00

Club Member Trap Night

Enderlin, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Bring some shells we have the clays. The club will provide something on the grill. You may also like the following events from Enderlin/Sheldon Wildlife Club

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uhbMC_0bbPTfqY00

The 2021 Herman G. Johnson Lecture

Ellendale, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 50 6th Ave S, Ellendale, ND

We invite you to the 8th annual Herman G. Johnson Lecture on August 26, at 7 PM in the Block Memorial Chapel. Lecture Title: "Islam in Rural America: Reaching Diaspora Muslims Through the Local...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qGOH6_0bbPTfqY00

Growing Small Towns Building Dedication and Open House

Oakes, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

The dedication and a brief program will be at 6:30 but you're welcome to come and go freely during the open house.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xpu3F_0bbPTfqY00

League Member Meeting

Oakes, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 22 N 5th St, Oakes, ND

Oakes Bowling Association League Member Meeting Tuesday Aug 24th - 7pm at the legion!! Please join us if you plan on bowling this year 🎳

Grand Rapids, ND
With Grand Rapids Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

