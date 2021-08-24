Cancel
Mission, TX

Events on the Mission calendar

Posted by 
Mission Times
Mission Times
 7 days ago

(MISSION, TX) Live events are lining up on the Mission calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mission:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DJ6e2_0bbPTexp00

McAllen Hot Air Balloon Festival By The Bert Ogden & Fiesta Dealerships

Mcallen, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 3501 S 23rd St., McAllen, TX 78501

Polo. Hot Air Balloons. Helicopters. Vendors. Kid’s Areas. Seafood Tents. Fashion. Live Music. Fun. This event isn’t just a polo match and h

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jgzoU_0bbPTexp00

Blood Drive Event

Mission, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1352 E 1st St e, Mission, TX

Be a part of saving someone's life by donating blood. Date: August 27th Time: 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM Location: 1352 E 1st St E, Mission Tx, 78572 Vitals signs, Sugar Levels Check-up Available, and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QI3S8_0bbPTexp00

Useful and Edible Plants

Mission, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 2800 S Bentsen Palm Dr, Mission, TX

Learn about the plants of South Texas and their importance to people & wildlife. Bentsen Rio Grande Valley is home to many plant species that are unique to the area and have many, sometimes...

ABOUT

With Mission Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

