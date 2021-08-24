Coming soon: Clarksville events

(CLARKSVILLE, TN) Clarksville is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Clarksville:

Love Remembered Clarksville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1188 Cumberland Drive, Clarksville, TN 37040

A walk to celebrate and honor those gone too soon.

The American Scream Clarksville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 213 Main Street, Clarksville, TN 37040

A group of passionate “haunters” go to harrowing lengths to ignite their town's Halloween Spirit every year.

Girls Night Out the Show at The Warehouse (Clarksville, TN) Clarksville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 09:30 PM

Address: 20 McClure Street, Clarksville, TN 37040

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Clarksville! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 18+ Doors open at 8pm

Paint 'n Puff Clarksville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 115 Strawberry Alley, Clarksville, TN 37040

Paint 'N Puff in downtown Clarksville/ Located @ Hempspired Llc. on Strawberry Alley

Return 2 Passion; From Boardroom To Your Bedroom - Clarksville Clarksville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Clarksville, TN 37040

Boardroom taking priority in your relationship? Your partner in bed with business rather than you? This workshop will reignite your passion!