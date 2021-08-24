Cancel
Ann Arbor, MI

Ann Arbor events calendar

Ann Arbor News Watch
Ann Arbor News Watch
(ANN ARBOR, MI) Live events are lining up on the Ann Arbor calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Ann Arbor area:

Unlocking the Mystery of Selective Mutism Workshop and Webinar!

Ann Arbor, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 2900 Jackson Ave, Ann Arbor, MI 48103

Dr. Aimee Kotrba presents an interactive, engaging workshop on Selective Mutism, a childhood anxiety disorder.

Hot Yoga with Luiz

Ann Arbor, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:45 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:45 PM

Address: 416 West Huron Street, #22, Ann Arbor, MI 48103

Join Luiz for Hot Yoga at Mota Thai Yoga every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:45pm and Sunday at 11am.

Beyond Breath - An Introduction to SKY Breath Meditation - Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:15 PM

Address: (zoom link will be emailed soon), Ann Arbor, MI 48103

Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session.

A Fall Evening with Big Brothers Big Sisters

Ann Arbor, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 7001 Pleasant Lake Road, Ann Arbor, MI 48103

A Fall Evening with BBBS, presented by The Jones Family Foundation, is a casually elegant event supporting youth mentoring in our community.

Tech on the Edge 2021 - Partner of A2Tech360

Ann Arbor, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 648 South Wagner Road, Ann Arbor, MI 48103

Tech and Life Science Expo, highlighting companies outside of downtown and "on the Edge" of Ann Arbor

Community Policy