Ukraine Marches With NATO Allies On 30th Independence Anniversary

By AFP News
IBTimes
IBTimes
 8 days ago
Ukrainian soldiers marched through Kiev Tuesday alongside servicemen of NATO member countries as the country marked the 30th anniversary of independence from the Soviet Union. The show of solidarity came after Ukraine and its Western allies agreed at a summit in Kiev on Monday to work towards ending Russia's "occupation" of Crimea.

