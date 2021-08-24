Live events on the horizon in Maljamar

(MALJAMAR, NM) Maljamar is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Maljamar:

DJ Alpine Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 3901 W Millen Dr, Hobbs, NM

DJ Alpine Spins the music you want to hear and you feet want to dance to! No Cover!!!!

Visitation Artesia, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 611 W Grand Ave, Artesia, NM

Here is Fabian Casares’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Fabian Casares of Artesia, New Mexico, born in Carlsbad, New...

Bart Crow Artesia, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Bart Crow is playing at Heritage Plaza on August 28, 2021

Gallery Talk Reservation Hobbs, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 1 Thunderbird Circle, Hobbs, NM 88240

The gallery talk with Craig Varjabedian is limited to 25 people. Join us for a meet and great, snacks, and a discussion from 5:30-7pm.

Memorial Service Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 3321 N Dal Paso St, Hobbs, NM

Mayetta Hartford Parr, 92, of Amarillo, passed away on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. Memorial services will be at Trinity Fellowship Church- Student Ministries Building, 5000 Hollywood Road at 2:00 PM...