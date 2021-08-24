Live events on the horizon in Newport News

(NEWPORT NEWS, VA) Newport News is ready for live events.

Open Mic Event Newport News, VA

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:03 AM

Address: 9700 Warwick Blvd, Newport News, VA

Music open mic in a comedy club. Mostly acoustic and geared toward the singer/songwriter. Pictures and video taken and posted on YouTube and Facebook. Winner of VEER Music Award Best Open Mic in...

Regain Power over Bulimia and Binge Eating - Live Event With Emma Lund Newport News, VA

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: Virtual Via Zoom, Newport News, Newport News, VA 23601

FINALLY... Discover 4 Modern Techniques That Outdated Therapists Don't Know, To Stop Binge Eating & Beat Bulimia For Good.

Jurassic Giants: of the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous Periods - thru Sept 6 Newport News, VA

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 524 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News, VA

Final Weeks open through September 6, 2021 Experience the largest animatronic dinosaur the Virginia Living Museum has ever featured. Our conservation garden will be the home of Giganotosaurus...

Big Kids Gym - Newport News, VA 2021 Newport News, VA

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 125 City Farm Rd, Newport News, VA

Description This activity is closed to further registration. Calling all those big kid gymnasts- past, present or want to be!! This class is specifically designed for those adults wanting to...

Word I: An Introduction to Word Newport News, VA

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 366 Deshazor Dr, Newport News, VA

A one-session two-hour course introduces users to the Microso ft Word program and basic features, such as ribbon tabs and creating a simple document. Prerequisite: Computer Basics I Registration...