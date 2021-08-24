Cancel
Newport News, VA

Live events on the horizon in Newport News

Newport News Daily
Newport News Daily
 7 days ago

(NEWPORT NEWS, VA) Newport News is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Newport News:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GK0S9_0bbPTQYX00

Open Mic Event

Newport News, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:03 AM

Address: 9700 Warwick Blvd, Newport News, VA

Music open mic in a comedy club. Mostly acoustic and geared toward the singer/songwriter. Pictures and video taken and posted on YouTube and Facebook. Winner of VEER Music Award Best Open Mic in...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pL6J1_0bbPTQYX00

Regain Power over Bulimia and Binge Eating - Live Event With Emma Lund

Newport News, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: Virtual Via Zoom, Newport News, Newport News, VA 23601

FINALLY... Discover 4 Modern Techniques That Outdated Therapists Don't Know, To Stop Binge Eating & Beat Bulimia For Good.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GhJev_0bbPTQYX00

Jurassic Giants: of the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous Periods - thru Sept 6

Newport News, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 524 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News, VA

Final Weeks open through September 6, 2021 Experience the largest animatronic dinosaur the Virginia Living Museum has ever featured. Our conservation garden will be the home of Giganotosaurus...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gVjDw_0bbPTQYX00

Big Kids Gym - Newport News, VA 2021

Newport News, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 125 City Farm Rd, Newport News, VA

Description This activity is closed to further registration. Calling all those big kid gymnasts- past, present or want to be!! This class is specifically designed for those adults wanting to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QmdLe_0bbPTQYX00

Word I: An Introduction to Word

Newport News, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 366 Deshazor Dr, Newport News, VA

A one-session two-hour course introduces users to the Microso ft Word program and basic features, such as ribbon tabs and creating a simple document. Prerequisite: Computer Basics I Registration...

Comments / 0

 

Newport News Daily

Newport News Daily

Newport News, VA
With Newport News Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

