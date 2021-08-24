Cancel
Customers Bank plans to offer banking and blockchain-based payments to crypto firms by October

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite the rising popularity of digital currencies, most banks are still reluctant to offer financial services to crypto firms. However, a few financial institutions are bucking the trend and have decided to cater to the banking needs of businesses in the crypto sector. One of the latest to join the...

Businessthepaypers.com

Fino Payments Bank to merge its holding company

Fino Payments Bank has announced it is considering merging its holding company into the bank. The process would begin once Fino completes its proposed IPO by December 2021, according to Economic Times. Fino filed its DHRC with SEBI in August 2021. The finance bank may also give partial exits to some of its early investors via the IPO.
Credits & Loanszycrypto.com

Vast Bank Becomes First Federally Chartered U.S. Bank To Let Customers Buy, Sell, and Custody Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano From A Checking Account

Vast Bank customers can now buy, sell, and custody eight cryptocurrencies directly from and through an FDIC-insured bank checking account. The cryptocurrencies available for trading through the accounts are Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Cardano, Filecoin, Orchid, Bitcoin Cash, and Algorand. The bank will be offering instant settlement for buyers and sellers...
pymnts

New Study: SMBs Should Tap Banking-as-a-Service the Same Way B2Cs Did

Small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) that partner with a financial institution (FI) to offer banking services can tap into two fast-growing industries. The first is Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS), which is expected to become a $3.6 trillion industry by 2030. Eighty-one percent of FIs in a survey saw BaaS as a way to increase business, shorten time to market, improve distribution channels and streamline operations.
Economycrowdfundinsider.com

Real Time Payment Capability at Mid-Tier Banks Primed For Growth: Survey

a provider cloud payments and financial messaging, has revealed findings from its payments modernization survey aimed at mid-tier banks and credit unions in the U.S. with assets between $2.5 billion and $25 billion. The results show real-time payments connections are expected to triple within the year, and cloud-based Payments as a Service (PaaS) are a growing industry priority.
Credits & Loansbitcoinmagazine.com

Vast Becomes First Chartered US Bank to Offer Bitcoin Buying And Custody

Vast Bank has become the first U.S. bank with FDIC insurance and a Federal Reserve charter to offer Bitcoin services. Customers at Vast Bank can now buy and sell Bitcoin directly from an FDIC-insured checking account, while its Bitcoin custody solutions include a mobile trading platform with instant settlement to its accounts.
Credits & Loansfinextra.com

Iwoca and FundingXchange to offer cash advances to SMEs through Open Banking

Iwoca has launched an Open Banking-based cash advance product for e-commerce businesses with a business bank account on the FundingXchange marketplace. Under the arrangement, small business owners operating on platforms such as eBay can access flexible revenue-based repayment loans of between £1,000-£50,000 when trying to source a loan product on FundingXchange’s online marketplace.
Economycrowdfundinsider.com

Standard Chartered and Linklogis to Offer Blockchain based Trade Finance Platform, Olea

(LON: STAN) has launched a joint initiative with Linklogis, a supply chain finance tech solution provider from China, in order to provide a blockchain or DLT-powered trade finance platform, called Olea. Standard Chartered stated that Olea is an all-digital trade finance origination and distribution platform that will bring together institutional...
BusinessFXStreet.com

UK-based banking firm Standard Chartered joins Global Digital Finance patron board

The bank joins Coinbase, Huobi, SIX Digital Exchange, 100x Group, and other industry leaders to advocate for the adoption of digital assets. Standard Chartered, a United Kingdom-based multinational banking firm, has joined an alliance of fintech companies and banks aimed at accelerating the adoption of best practices of cryptocurrencies. In...
KATC News

Regions Bank offers help to customers; announces donations

Regions Bank on Wednesday announced a series of financial services to help people and businesses impacted by Hurricane Ida. In addition, the Regions Foundation, a nonprofit initiative funded primarily by Regions Bank, announced a commitment of $250,000 in grant funding for organizations providing disaster relief.
Personal Financecryptonews.com

Think Tank Tells South Korean Banks: Start Offering Crypto Custody Services

A research paper from an influential South Korean think-tank has recommended that banks enter the crypto custody and blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) spaces to end their reliance on interest-based income sources. Per the news agency Yonhap, Lee Soon-ho, a senior researcher from the Seoul-based Korea Institute of Finance (KIF) made the recommendation...
Economythepaypers.com

FV Bank secures USD 8 million Series A funding

US-based FV Bank, a dual licensed challenger bank and digital asset custodian, has announced the successful closing of its Series A funding round worth USD 8 million. The fundraise, led by BnkToTheFuture, Decentralized Ventures, NFG Fund, CCIX Global, Zenrain Technology, and Satvat, raises FV Bank’s post money valuation to USD 48.9 million.
Businessthepaypers.com

Worldline, ecolytiq to offer sustainable banking in Europe

Holland-based equensWorldline, a subsidiary of Worldline and European player in the payments and transactional services industry, has entered a partnership with ecolytiq. Ecolytiq is an impact fintech that offers a Sustainability-as-a-Service solution. This solution is based on the use of payment transaction data to positively influence banking customers’ behaviour by raising awareness around their environmental footprint.
Coinspeaker

Crypto Firms Looking for Access to Fed Payments System, Banks Object

Traditional banks have objected to the demand from crypto firms citing that these players do not have right internal controls to handle illicit activities like money laundering. Well, crypto firms are now looking to get access to the Federal Reserve (Fed) payment systems. However, traditional banks have raised serious objections...
MarketsEntrepreneur

How Blockchain Startups Transform Banking and Payments Industry

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Payments industry today has been deeply impacted by the rise of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. The legacy system is built upon the inheritance of technologies dating to the advent of credit cards and interbank settlement developed in the mid-1900s for use in centralized, established financial institutions with both institutional as well as retail clients in the era when the post-war fiat money system was the only option for private financial representation. Upon the advent of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies, it gradually became increasingly clear that the legacy system, while revolutionary in its early days, still is quite inefficient and is designed from the perspective of an institutional client. This leads to relatively limited access to financial services by the majority of the retail market segment. Especially retail clients in developing nations have been hit particularly hard with higher fees, longer processing times for transactions, more invasive and ineffective KYC/AML processes and limited access to technology and thus limited access to all types of financial services.
Credits & Loansthepaypers.com

Chase Bank launches RfP B2B payments solution

US-based Chase Bank has announced that they are launching a B2B payment option using Request-for-Pay (RfP). The new Chase product offers immediate wholesale payments between companies, or certain consumer-to-business transactions, such as someone buying a car. The bank is piloting the product through an undisclosed fintech partner. In the auto...
Personal FinanceTulsa World

Tulsa-based Vast Bank unveils crypto banking service

Locally based Vast Bank has rolled out its new crypto banking service. It offers customers the ability to purchase and sell cryptocurrencies alongside a traditional checking account and is available via a mobile application. Cryptocurrency is an emerging technology-based form of digital money with benefits over traditional currencies that include...

