Sports Roundup: Panthers' Bria Tuttle Shines In Tri Girls Golf Match, McGivney Defeats Roxana In Boys Soccer, Marquette Catholic, Alton Fall

ALTON - A heat advisory is in place through Thursday for the region with a heat index above 100 degrees forecasted. A heat index of 102-110 is predicted for Thursday with a high of 97 degrees. Friday, a 100-105 heat index is predicted with a high of 95 degrees for the opening night of high school football around the region. Saturday, a high of 84 is predicted with sunny skies and some storms are possible Sunday with a high of 93 degrees. Highs of 90 are predicted on Monday and Tuesday and 89 on Wednesday of next week. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday of next week, highs of 86 are projected.