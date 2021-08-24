Cancel
Sports Roundup: Panthers' Bria Tuttle Shines In Tri Girls Golf Match, McGivney Defeats Roxana In Boys Soccer, Marquette Catholic, Alton Fall

By Dan Brannan
edglentoday.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJERSEY 200, MASCOUTAH 200, WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 232: Jersey's Bria Tuttle and Mascoutah's Sophia Florek shared medalist honors with each firing a 10-over-par 45 as the Panthers and Indians drew in a season-opening triangular meet with Gibault Thursday afternoon at West Lake Country Club. Along with Tuttle's score, the Panthers...

