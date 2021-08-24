Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Topeka, KS

Topeka events coming up

Posted by 
Topeka Voice
Topeka Voice
 7 days ago

(TOPEKA, KS) Live events are coming to Topeka.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Topeka:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZYXNU_0bbPTJcg00

See Topeka: Parks & Green Spaces Art Project

Topeka, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1515 SW 10th Ave, Topeka, KS

The See Topeka posters invite you to view our local parks and green spaces with fresh eyes, a new sense of wonder, and added appreciation for familiar outdoor spaces. Local artists, Topeka...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00943N_0bbPTJcg00

Free Meditation in Chinese ~ Weekly Classes: Let's Meditate Topeka

Topeka, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: https://zoom.us/j/9700172269?pwd=Y2xQT0NhT1Rtak16Z3pTaFQ1Y1Q2QT314, Topeka, KS 66603

Mandarin Online Guided Meditation: Free Weekly Classes. Experience the healing power of Meditation. No prior experience is needed.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BWDex_0bbPTJcg00

Mahan

Topeka, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

These guys came very highly recommended and we can’t wait to share their sound! Playing the best of classic rock and the blues, along with originals and funky jam sessions! They’ll have you...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ailgt_0bbPTJcg00

PARTY BAILE CON KIMOZAVY

Topeka, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

PARTY BAILE CON KIMOZAVY at 2941 SE Fremont St, Topeka, KS 66605-2974, United States on Fri Aug 06 2021 at 09:00 pm to Sat Aug 07 2021 at 02:00 am

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wfB9T_0bbPTJcg00

Living with Diabetes Adult Support Group

Topeka, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 3520 SW 6th Ave, Topeka, KS

The Living with Diabetes Adult Support Group gives adults with diabetes and their families a place to talk about their experiences and share concerns and questions. The goal is to support the...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Topeka Voice

Topeka Voice

Topeka, KS
72
Followers
205
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Topeka Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
City
Topeka, KS
Topeka, KS
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Meditation
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy