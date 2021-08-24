Topeka events coming up

(TOPEKA, KS) Live events are coming to Topeka.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Topeka:

See Topeka: Parks & Green Spaces Art Project Topeka, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1515 SW 10th Ave, Topeka, KS

The See Topeka posters invite you to view our local parks and green spaces with fresh eyes, a new sense of wonder, and added appreciation for familiar outdoor spaces. Local artists, Topeka...

Free Meditation in Chinese ~ Weekly Classes: Let's Meditate Topeka Topeka, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: https://zoom.us/j/9700172269?pwd=Y2xQT0NhT1Rtak16Z3pTaFQ1Y1Q2QT314, Topeka, KS 66603

Mandarin Online Guided Meditation: Free Weekly Classes. Experience the healing power of Meditation. No prior experience is needed.

Mahan Topeka, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

These guys came very highly recommended and we can’t wait to share their sound! Playing the best of classic rock and the blues, along with originals and funky jam sessions! They’ll have you...

PARTY BAILE CON KIMOZAVY Topeka, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

PARTY BAILE CON KIMOZAVY at 2941 SE Fremont St, Topeka, KS 66605-2974, United States on Fri Aug 06 2021 at 09:00 pm to Sat Aug 07 2021 at 02:00 am

Living with Diabetes Adult Support Group Topeka, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 3520 SW 6th Ave, Topeka, KS

The Living with Diabetes Adult Support Group gives adults with diabetes and their families a place to talk about their experiences and share concerns and questions. The goal is to support the...