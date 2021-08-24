Youngstown calendar: Coming events

(YOUNGSTOWN, OH) Live events are coming to Youngstown.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Youngstown:

Job Fair - Boardman Community Youngstown, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 7148 West Blvd, Youngstown, OH

Looking for jobs that best suit your experience? Pay a visit to job fairs & career events in Campbell, Ohio and get a chance to network with top hiring companies.

Welcome to Harding - Youngstown City School District Youngstown, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 474 Bennington Ave, Youngstown, OH

Wednesday August 25, 2021: Event listing from Youngstown City School District: Wednesday, August 25 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM

FREE Game Night at Noble Creature Cask House Youngstown, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 126 E Rayen Ave, Youngstown, OH

Limited Availability- Registration is $7/per person. Join us at Noble Creature Cask House for a night of tabletop gaming from 6:00pm - 10:00pm. Noble Creature will be offering $1.00 off drafts for...

Nurse Power Brunch Youngstown, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 914 East Midlothian Boulevard, Youngstown, OH 44502

I WILL BE TEACHING YOU HOW TO GET INTO TRAVELING NURSING AND HOW TO MAKE THEM $3000-$5,000 WEEKLY CHECKS AND MORE PLEASE COME OUT & NETWORK

Train Youngstown, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 201 S Phelps St, Youngstown, OH

Train with special guest Vertical Horizon is coming to The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. Train is a multi-GRAMMY and Billboard award-winning band from San...