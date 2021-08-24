Cancel
Youngstown, OH

Youngstown calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Youngstown News Watch
Youngstown News Watch
 7 days ago

(YOUNGSTOWN, OH) Live events are coming to Youngstown.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Youngstown:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p4qaO_0bbPTIjx00

Job Fair - Boardman Community

Youngstown, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 7148 West Blvd, Youngstown, OH

Looking for jobs that best suit your experience? Pay a visit to job fairs & career events in Campbell, Ohio and get a chance to network with top hiring companies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Sxzr_0bbPTIjx00

Welcome to Harding - Youngstown City School District

Youngstown, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 474 Bennington Ave, Youngstown, OH

Wednesday August 25, 2021: Event listing from Youngstown City School District: Wednesday, August 25 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RxINc_0bbPTIjx00

FREE Game Night at Noble Creature Cask House

Youngstown, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 126 E Rayen Ave, Youngstown, OH

Limited Availability- Registration is $7/per person. Join us at Noble Creature Cask House for a night of tabletop gaming from 6:00pm - 10:00pm. Noble Creature will be offering $1.00 off drafts for...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DNisF_0bbPTIjx00

Nurse Power Brunch

Youngstown, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 914 East Midlothian Boulevard, Youngstown, OH 44502

I WILL BE TEACHING YOU HOW TO GET INTO TRAVELING NURSING AND HOW TO MAKE THEM $3000-$5,000 WEEKLY CHECKS AND MORE PLEASE COME OUT & NETWORK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=235Pml_0bbPTIjx00

Train

Youngstown, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 201 S Phelps St, Youngstown, OH

Train with special guest Vertical Horizon is coming to The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. Train is a multi-GRAMMY and Billboard award-winning band from San...

Youngstown News Watch

Youngstown News Watch

With Youngstown News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

