Jackson events calendar

(JACKSON, MS) Jackson is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Jackson:

Memorial service Jackson, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 6011 Clinton Blvd, Jackson, MS

Find the obituary of Sarah Emily Hylander (1937 - 2021) from Terry, MS. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.

Scott H Biram with JD Wilkes & Jordan Joyles Jackson, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 214 State Street, Jackson, MS 39201

Scott H Biram with JD Wilkes (of Legendary Shack Shakers), & Jordan Joyles (of Gallows Bound) October 22 at Martin's Downtown Doors 9 pm

Professional Development Day for Teachers Jackson, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:25 AM

Address: 3915 Watkins Dr, Jackson, MS

Event listing from Watkins Elementary School: Tuesday, August 24 from 12:25 PM to 4:30 PMJPS will hold a Professional Development Day for teachers. Students will be dismissed on the 80% Day...

Beginning Genealogy Workshop Jackson, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 222 North Street, Jackson, MS 39201

Curious about tracing your lost family history, but don’t know how or where to start?

2022 Mississippi Makers Fest Jackson, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 222 North Street, Jackson, MS 39201

Join us for a day of free live music, arts and crafts, food and fun for the whole family at the Two Mississippi Museums!