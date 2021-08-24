Jackson events calendar
(JACKSON, MS) Jackson is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Jackson:
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Address: 6011 Clinton Blvd, Jackson, MS
Find the obituary of Sarah Emily Hylander (1937 - 2021) from Terry, MS. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM
Address: 214 State Street, Jackson, MS 39201
Scott H Biram with JD Wilkes (of Legendary Shack Shakers), & Jordan Joyles (of Gallows Bound) October 22 at Martin's Downtown Doors 9 pm
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:25 AM
Address: 3915 Watkins Dr, Jackson, MS
Event listing from Watkins Elementary School: Tuesday, August 24 from 12:25 PM to 4:30 PMJPS will hold a Professional Development Day for teachers. Students will be dismissed on the 80% Day...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Address: 222 North Street, Jackson, MS 39201
Curious about tracing your lost family history, but don’t know how or where to start?
Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:00 PM
Address: 222 North Street, Jackson, MS 39201
Join us for a day of free live music, arts and crafts, food and fun for the whole family at the Two Mississippi Museums!
