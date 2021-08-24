Cancel
Flint, MI

Flint calendar: What's coming up

Flint Digest
Flint Digest
 7 days ago

(FLINT, MI) Flint is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Flint:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AtP4o_0bbPTGyV00

Mandarin Online Guided Meditation for Flint: Free Weekly Classes

Flint, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: https://zoom.us/j/9700172269?pwd=Y2xQT0NhT1Rtak16Z3pTaFQ1Y1Q2QT75, Flint, MI 48502

Mandarin Online Guided Meditation: Free Weekly Classes. Experience the healing power of Meditation. No prior experience is needed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dlbf5_0bbPTGyV00

Wizard Fest 12/4 Flint, MI

Flint, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 08:00 PM

Address: 531 Saginaw Street, Flint, MI 48502

We are pleased to inform you that you have been invited to Wizard Fest, a wizard themed trivia and dance party!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G77e3_0bbPTGyV00

Whiskey Hill Presents Leo Days

Flint, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 617 South Dort Highway, Flint, MI 48503

For the first time in over a decade, Leo Days will be performing at JWs Whiskey Hill Flint.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XlT9Y_0bbPTGyV00

7th Annual Flint Recovery Walk & Rally 2021

Flint, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 720 Ann Arbor Street, Flint, MI 48503

Join us for our 7th Annual Flint Recovery Walk & Rally on September 25th in the heart of downtown Flint! This is a FREE event !

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VLdZK_0bbPTGyV00

Illuminate

Flint, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 1401 East Court Street, Flint, MI 48503

Illuminate walk and community celebration of life focuses on reducing the stigma surrounding mental illness and suicide prevention.

