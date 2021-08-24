Flint calendar: What's coming up
(FLINT, MI) Flint is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Flint:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM
Address: https://zoom.us/j/9700172269?pwd=Y2xQT0NhT1Rtak16Z3pTaFQ1Y1Q2QT75, Flint, MI 48502
Mandarin Online Guided Meditation: Free Weekly Classes. Experience the healing power of Meditation. No prior experience is needed.
Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 08:00 PM
Address: 531 Saginaw Street, Flint, MI 48502
We are pleased to inform you that you have been invited to Wizard Fest, a wizard themed trivia and dance party!
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Address: 617 South Dort Highway, Flint, MI 48503
For the first time in over a decade, Leo Days will be performing at JWs Whiskey Hill Flint.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM
Address: 720 Ann Arbor Street, Flint, MI 48503
Join us for our 7th Annual Flint Recovery Walk & Rally on September 25th in the heart of downtown Flint! This is a FREE event !
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Address: 1401 East Court Street, Flint, MI 48503
Illuminate walk and community celebration of life focuses on reducing the stigma surrounding mental illness and suicide prevention.
