Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Schenectady, NY

What’s up Schenectady: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Schenectady Daily
Schenectady Daily
 7 days ago

(SCHENECTADY, NY) Live events are lining up on the Schenectady calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Schenectady:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LmEOn_0bbPTF5m00

Motorcycle & ATV Racing

Pattersonville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1142 Batter St, Pattersonville, NY

Signup 1-3 Admission $10 Kids under 12 FREE Ride in on a motorcycle $5 TT Runs prior to Flattrack

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zaCtl_0bbPTF5m00

STEM Summer Camp

Glenville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 250 Rudy Chase Dr, Glenville, NY

The Empire State Aerosciences Museum, 250 Rudy Chase Drive, Glenville, NY 12302, will host a STEM Summer Aviation Camp from Tuesday, August 24 to Friday August 27 from 8:30 am – 12 Noon for...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yRFcN_0bbPTF5m00

Goat Yoga

Pattersonville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 233 N Rd, Pattersonville, NY

Join us on the farm for an hour of goat yoga! All ages and all levels are welcome. Please bring your own mat if you have one. About this Event Water is recommended as we will be outside. After...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JfJa2_0bbPTF5m00

Walking Tour: Gossips and Gadflies

Rotterdam Junction, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 1100 Main St, Rotterdam Junction, NY

Can you keep a secret? This tour explores the Stockade through the writings of Harriet Mumford Paige. Living in the early 19th century, she was an ordinary woman with an extraordinary penchant for...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rDjb8_0bbPTF5m00

Schenectady High 95/96 Reunion

Schenectady, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 308 Union Street, Schenectady, NY 12305

A combined 25 year celebration for the classes of 1995 &1996 on October 2nd at Centre Street Pub in downtown Schenectady

Learn More

Comments / 0

Schenectady Daily

Schenectady Daily

Schenectady, NY
146
Followers
198
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Schenectady Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pattersonville, NY
City
Glenville, NY
City
Rotterdam Junction, NY
Schenectady, NY
Government
City
Schenectady, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Live Events#Pub#Ny Signup#Ny 12302#Stockade
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy