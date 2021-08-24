What’s up Schenectady: Local events calendar

(SCHENECTADY, NY) Live events are lining up on the Schenectady calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Schenectady:

Motorcycle & ATV Racing Pattersonville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1142 Batter St, Pattersonville, NY

Signup 1-3 Admission $10 Kids under 12 FREE Ride in on a motorcycle $5 TT Runs prior to Flattrack

STEM Summer Camp Glenville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 250 Rudy Chase Dr, Glenville, NY

The Empire State Aerosciences Museum, 250 Rudy Chase Drive, Glenville, NY 12302, will host a STEM Summer Aviation Camp from Tuesday, August 24 to Friday August 27 from 8:30 am – 12 Noon for...

Goat Yoga Pattersonville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 233 N Rd, Pattersonville, NY

Join us on the farm for an hour of goat yoga! All ages and all levels are welcome. Please bring your own mat if you have one. About this Event Water is recommended as we will be outside. After...

Walking Tour: Gossips and Gadflies Rotterdam Junction, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 1100 Main St, Rotterdam Junction, NY

Can you keep a secret? This tour explores the Stockade through the writings of Harriet Mumford Paige. Living in the early 19th century, she was an ordinary woman with an extraordinary penchant for...

Schenectady High 95/96 Reunion Schenectady, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 308 Union Street, Schenectady, NY 12305

A combined 25 year celebration for the classes of 1995 &1996 on October 2nd at Centre Street Pub in downtown Schenectady