Sioux Falls calendar: What's coming up

(SIOUX FALLS, SD) Sioux Falls is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sioux Falls area:

Return 2 Passion; From Boardroom To Your Bedroom - Sioux Falls

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Sioux Falls, SD 57101

Boardroom taking priority in your relationship? Your partner in bed with business rather than you? This workshop will reignite your passion!

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57101

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Recovery Art Show

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 2121 E 10th St, Sioux Falls, SD

Tallgrass Recovery holds an annual art show at the Post Pilgrim Gallery. Tallgrass Recovery is a community-based partnership designed to bring together diverse groups of individuals from all...

Cleveland Elementary Back to School Night

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1000 S Edward Dr, Sioux Falls, SD

Explore all upcoming cleveland events in Sioux Falls, find information & tickets for upcoming cleveland events happening in Sioux Falls.

Autism Family Support Group

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1400 W 22nd St, Sioux Falls, SD

A welcoming environment for parents and caregivers of children with ASD to meet, share experiences, ask questions, and receive support. About this event The University of South Dakota Center for...