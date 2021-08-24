Cancel
Green Bay, WI

Coming soon: Green Bay events

Green Bay Daily
 7 days ago

(GREEN BAY, WI) Green Bay has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Green Bay:

CHEAP THRILL

Green Bay, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 420 North Clay Street, Green Bay, WI 54301

CHEAP THRILL is Brandon Gibbs (Devil City Angels), Joel Kosche (Collective Soul) & Troy Patrick Farrell (White Lion, Gilby Clarke, Tantric)

ASD BBQ

Green Bay, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 2391 South Ridge Road, Green Bay, WI 54304

Get to know your onsite providers, the services they offer, and philosophies of care. Enjoy food and refreshments.

10th annual Excellence in Mfg./K-12 Partnerships Awards

Green Bay, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 333 Main Street, Green Bay, WI 54301

The NEW Manufacturing Alliance invites you to the 10th annual Excellence in Mfg./K-12 Partnerships Awards on Oct. 26, 2021.

Historic 1880 Fire Walk Guided Tour

Green Bay, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 440 South Washington Street, Green Bay, WI 54301

Join author, fire fighter, and amateur historian, David Siegel on an exciting tour about the 1880 fire throughout Green Bay.

Passion Fashion Show

Green Bay, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 101 S Washington St, Green Bay, WI 54301

Passion Fashion Show will be show casing several brands of fashion! This is a adult friendly show! Grab your friend and enjoy the show!

