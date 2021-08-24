Coming soon: Green Bay events
(GREEN BAY, WI) Green Bay has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Green Bay:
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 PM
Address: 420 North Clay Street, Green Bay, WI 54301
CHEAP THRILL is Brandon Gibbs (Devil City Angels), Joel Kosche (Collective Soul) & Troy Patrick Farrell (White Lion, Gilby Clarke, Tantric)
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Address: 2391 South Ridge Road, Green Bay, WI 54304
Get to know your onsite providers, the services they offer, and philosophies of care. Enjoy food and refreshments.
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:30 PM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:30 PM
Address: 333 Main Street, Green Bay, WI 54301
The NEW Manufacturing Alliance invites you to the 10th annual Excellence in Mfg./K-12 Partnerships Awards on Oct. 26, 2021.
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 440 South Washington Street, Green Bay, WI 54301
Join author, fire fighter, and amateur historian, David Siegel on an exciting tour about the 1880 fire throughout Green Bay.
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM
Address: 101 S Washington St, Green Bay, WI 54301
Passion Fashion Show will be show casing several brands of fashion! This is a adult friendly show! Grab your friend and enjoy the show!
