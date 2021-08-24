What’s up Olympia: Local events calendar

(OLYMPIA, WA) Olympia is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Olympia area:

Pacifica event planning committee — ASHHO Tumwater, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Pacifica Cultural Gathering will be on August 28th! Join us to plan this upcoming event. Meeting will be held from 6:00 - 7:30 every Wednesday in July & August 5757 Littlerock Rd SW Tumwater WA

Pop-Up Food Distribution - Mountain View Church in Tumwater! Tumwater, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 940 Israel Rd SW, Tumwater, WA

Are you and your family challenged to access the Food Bank during the COVID-19 crisis? Come to our drive-through at Mountain View Church in Tumwater! Please enter from the Israel Rd. Entrance. 940...

Acrylic paintig art class at Taildragger Coffee Olympia, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 125 Tumwater Boulevard, ##119, Tumwater, WA 98501

Relax, Paint and join us for coffee and canvas at Taildragger!

Thursday 8/26-- Levels 1 & 2 PoleLite 6:30-8pm Olympia, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 219 Legion Way SW, Suite 202, Olympia, WA 98501

This is a beginner level class for students who have completed Pole Dancing 101.

Outdoor Forest Yoga with Intuitive Sound Healing Savasana Olympia, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:45 AM

Address: 1443 Brown Street Southeast, Olympia, WA 98501

Outdoor Forest Yoga under the shade of Maple Trees. All levels slow flow/yin inspired yoga.