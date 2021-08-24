Cancel
Ironside, OR

Ironside events coming up

Ironside Voice
Ironside Voice
 7 days ago

(IRONSIDE, OR) Ironside has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ironside:

Durkee Steak Feed

Baker City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 2801 Indiana Ave, Baker City, OR

Eastern Oregon is cattle country and there s no better way to celebrate the region s ranching heritage than at the annual Durkee Steak Feed that takes place at the Quail Ridge Golf Course. While...

Curbside Dinners

Baker City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 3720 Birch St, Baker City, OR

List of Harvest Church Baker City upcoming events. Drive-thru Events by Harvest Church Baker City. Events - Curbside Dinners, Thursday Curbside Meals, WLBC FRE

Tall Cop: High in Plain Sight - Substance Use & Impaired Driving Trends

Baker City, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 675 Oregon 7, Baker City, OR 97814

This Tall Cop session will educate attendees on how to identify current substance use trends including the possible impaired driver.

With Ironside Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

