Ironside events coming up
(IRONSIDE, OR) Ironside has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ironside:
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM
Address: 2801 Indiana Ave, Baker City, OR
Eastern Oregon is cattle country and there s no better way to celebrate the region s ranching heritage than at the annual Durkee Steak Feed that takes place at the Quail Ridge Golf Course. While...
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:30 AM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Address: 3720 Birch St, Baker City, OR
List of Harvest Church Baker City upcoming events. Drive-thru Events by Harvest Church Baker City. Events - Curbside Dinners, Thursday Curbside Meals, WLBC FRE
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: 675 Oregon 7, Baker City, OR 97814
This Tall Cop session will educate attendees on how to identify current substance use trends including the possible impaired driver.
Comments / 0