Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
York, PA

Live events on the horizon in York

Posted by 
York News Alert
York News Alert
 7 days ago

(YORK, PA) Live events are coming to York.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around York:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z8lBz_0bbPSvXt00

Yorktoberfest: Beer and Wine Festival

York, PA | Posted by TicketMaster

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 1129 W Market St

The Hopewell Fish and Game Association and CrocodileDog Marketing extend an invitation for a weekend of frothy ales, PA wines, unique vendors, local food, and wandering minstrel entertainment at our “No Longer At The Fairgrounds” Edition of Yorktoberfest. Try some wine It's all about trying and finding that glass of wine that is juuuust right. Try as much or as little as you want. You can also just buy a bottle and sit on the grass, sip on a wine slushie, or order a case and pick it up on your way out. Try some beer We are shifting the focus a little this time. There are 25 breweries in York County right now and we are working with York County Ale Trail to bring them all to one place. The beer half of Yorktoberfest is about celebrating what York can offer and what Uncle Traveling Matt can bring to the game. Expect collaborations, firkins, special releases, and multiple selections from each brewery. A perfect opportunity to try a bunch of things, not get wrapped up in hype, and still find some special things. Try your patience Let your friends buy you a Designated Driver pass. We are going to make sure you are set with sodas, water, and some other surprises at times. RELAX AND ENJOY Most of all...Relax with a bottle of wine on the grass and enjoy live music on our main stage provided by local artists. It can’t get much better!

Buy Tickets
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gfqbP_0bbPSvXt00

King Street Jam (Featuring Parliament Funkadelic, Mýa, Oddisee, Rob Base)

York, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 116 East King Street, York, PA 17401

A 12-hour music festival in the Royal Square District of York, PA. Featuring national, local, and regional artists.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ILIVB_0bbPSvXt00

Street 2 Creek Tour

York, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: Heritage Rail Trail County Park, York, PA 17401

Join us for a walking tour of our public art exhibition, Street 2 Creek! ** MEET AT THE MARKET STREET BRIDGE**

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0joYTv_0bbPSvXt00

Tuesday Seniors

York, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1900 Pennsylvania Ave, York, PA

Day: Tuesday Time: 12 Noon Cost: $9 per person per week 4 person teams You may also like the following events from Colony Park Lanes-North

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3okjR5_0bbPSvXt00

concert: Fanny Hensel’s “Ouverture in C major”

York, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 334 Carlisle Ave, York, PA

Open-Air-Summer-Series “ A Midsummer Night’s Dream”: – Fanny Hensel, Ouvertüre in C-Dur – Samuel Barber, Knoxville: Summer Of 1915 – Felix Mendelssohn, Suite From A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
York News Alert

York News Alert

York, PA
116
Followers
192
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With York News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
York, PA
City
Knoxville, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
York County, PA
York, PA
Government
York County, PA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samuel Barber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Live Music#Local Food#Pennsylvania Ave#Crocodiledog Marketing#Frothy Ales#C Dur
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Marketing
Related
Posted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy