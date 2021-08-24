Live events on the horizon in York

(YORK, PA) Live events are coming to York.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around York:

Yorktoberfest: Beer and Wine Festival York, PA

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 1129 W Market St

The Hopewell Fish and Game Association and CrocodileDog Marketing extend an invitation for a weekend of frothy ales, PA wines, unique vendors, local food, and wandering minstrel entertainment at our “No Longer At The Fairgrounds” Edition of Yorktoberfest. Try some wine It's all about trying and finding that glass of wine that is juuuust right. Try as much or as little as you want. You can also just buy a bottle and sit on the grass, sip on a wine slushie, or order a case and pick it up on your way out. Try some beer We are shifting the focus a little this time. There are 25 breweries in York County right now and we are working with York County Ale Trail to bring them all to one place. The beer half of Yorktoberfest is about celebrating what York can offer and what Uncle Traveling Matt can bring to the game. Expect collaborations, firkins, special releases, and multiple selections from each brewery. A perfect opportunity to try a bunch of things, not get wrapped up in hype, and still find some special things. Try your patience Let your friends buy you a Designated Driver pass. We are going to make sure you are set with sodas, water, and some other surprises at times. RELAX AND ENJOY Most of all...Relax with a bottle of wine on the grass and enjoy live music on our main stage provided by local artists. It can’t get much better!

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 116 East King Street, York, PA 17401

A 12-hour music festival in the Royal Square District of York, PA. Featuring national, local, and regional artists.

Street 2 Creek Tour York, PA

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: Heritage Rail Trail County Park, York, PA 17401

Join us for a walking tour of our public art exhibition, Street 2 Creek! ** MEET AT THE MARKET STREET BRIDGE**

Tuesday Seniors York, PA

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1900 Pennsylvania Ave, York, PA

Day: Tuesday Time: 12 Noon Cost: $9 per person per week 4 person teams

concert: Fanny Hensel's "Ouverture in C major" York, PA

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 334 Carlisle Ave, York, PA

Open-Air-Summer-Series “ A Midsummer Night’s Dream”: – Fanny Hensel, Ouvertüre in C-Dur – Samuel Barber, Knoxville: Summer Of 1915 – Felix Mendelssohn, Suite From A Midsummer Night’s Dream