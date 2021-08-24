Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Macon, GA

Live events on the horizon in Macon

Posted by 
Macon Voice
Macon Voice
 7 days ago

(MACON, GA) Macon is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Macon:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EHKYY_0bbPSr0z00

Memories "Grant's Lounge Macon" 50th Anniversary Day Party

Macon, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 576 Poplar Street, Macon, GA 31201

Cheryl Louder and Edward Grant would like to invite you to our Open House Party as we Celebrate 50 Years of Making Music in Macon.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PXCqD_0bbPSr0z00

Maudyn Studios Presents “WAKE UP THE CITY”: BodyPaint Runway Show

Macon, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 557 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201

Maudyn Studios Presents: WAKE UP THE CITY Body Paint Runway Show

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WF7GB_0bbPSr0z00

Free Meditation in Chinese ~ Weekly Classes: Let's Meditate Macon

Macon, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: https://zoom.us/j/9700172269?pwd=Y2xQT0NhT1Rtak16Z3pTaFQ1Y1Q2QT232, Macon, GA 31201

Mandarin Online Guided Meditation: Free Weekly Classes. Experience the healing power of Meditation. No prior experience is needed.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qglPW_0bbPSr0z00

God Looks Out For Fools Book Launch with Kenya "KP" Harrison

Macon, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 401 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201

Join Ken "KP" Harrison for the debut of his first book "God Looks Out For Fools"!

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Macon Voice

Macon Voice

Macon, GA
146
Followers
207
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Macon Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Macon, GA
Macon, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Ga#Open House Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Meditation
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Posted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Posted by
NBC News

First light shines on parts of New Orleans after Hurricane Ida

While nearly 1 million customers in Louisiana are still without power and Hurricane Ida's death toll rose from four to six, a glimmer of hope emerged Wednesday morning as one of the region's main utilities restored service for some in parts of New Orleans. "The first light shined early this...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Biden defends departure from ‘forever war,’ praises airlift

WASHINGTON (AP) — A defensive President Joe Biden called the U.S. airlift to extract more than 120,000 Americans, Afghans and other allies from Afghanistan to end a 20-year war an “extraordinary success,” though more than 100 Americans and thousands of others were left behind. Twenty-four hours after the last American...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy