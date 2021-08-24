Live events on the horizon in Macon

(MACON, GA) Macon is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Macon:

Memories "Grant's Lounge Macon" 50th Anniversary Day Party Macon, GA

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 576 Poplar Street, Macon, GA 31201

Cheryl Louder and Edward Grant would like to invite you to our Open House Party as we Celebrate 50 Years of Making Music in Macon.

Maudyn Studios Presents "WAKE UP THE CITY": BodyPaint Runway Show Macon, GA

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 557 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201

Maudyn Studios Presents: WAKE UP THE CITY Body Paint Runway Show

Free Meditation in Chinese ~ Weekly Classes: Let's Meditate Macon Macon, GA

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: https://zoom.us/j/9700172269?pwd=Y2xQT0NhT1Rtak16Z3pTaFQ1Y1Q2QT232, Macon, GA 31201

Mandarin Online Guided Meditation: Free Weekly Classes. Experience the healing power of Meditation. No prior experience is needed.

God Looks Out For Fools Book Launch with Kenya "KP" Harrison Macon, GA

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 401 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201

Join Ken "KP" Harrison for the debut of his first book "God Looks Out For Fools"!