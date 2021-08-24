California is witnessing larger and more destructive wildfires, but you don't have to be near the fire lines to have these disasters directly affecting you. Here's my partner, 23ABC's Meteorologist Brandon Michaels, to talk more about the state's smoke and its effects on our temperatures here in Kern County:

Science Sundays: Smoke and Its Effects on Temperature

Learn more about wildfire smoke and how to protect your lungs and your family’s health.