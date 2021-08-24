Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Countyline, OK

Countyline calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Countyline Bulletin
Countyline Bulletin
 7 days ago

(COUNTYLINE, OK) Countyline has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Countyline:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vub6a_0bbPSk5800

Healdton Oilfield Days

Healdton, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 10734 Oklahoma 76, Healdton, OK

Admission: $5 - $7 Days/ Hours Open: Fri 6pm‑10pm, Sat 8am‑3pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jKNnr_0bbPSk5800

All Church Planning Retreat

Duncan, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 2300 Country Club Rd, Duncan, OK

All Church Planning Retreat is on Facebook. To connect with All Church Planning Retreat, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wgTvm_0bbPSk5800

Pathways Youth Coalition

Duncan, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:45 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:45 AM

Address: 515 N 19th St, Duncan, OK

This coalition is inspired, driven, and led by youth in Stephens County. Its mission is to empower youth with the tools to develop strategies aimed to reduce and prevent substance abuse among youth.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UuHyS_0bbPSk5800

FBTC Duncan Blood Drive! (2 Locations)

Duncan, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1521 W Plato Rd, Duncan, OK

Bloodmobile at 923 W Main St. 9:00 AM - Noon CST Bloodmobile at 1521 W Plato Rd. 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM CST All blood types are critically needed! Every two seconds, someone needs blood, yet less than...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rvjMP_0bbPSk5800

Ultra4 Nitto Nationals

Davis, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 4550 Dolese Road, Davis, OK 73030

Fast racing, big horsepower, and open trail riding... everything you would expect at the ULTRA4 Nitto Nationals!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Countyline Bulletin

Countyline Bulletin

Countyline, OK
14
Followers
203
Post
894
Views
ABOUT

With Countyline Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Duncan, OK
City
Countyline, OK
Local
Oklahoma Government
Duncan, OK
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Substance Abuse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Posted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Posted by
NBC News

First light shines on parts of New Orleans after Hurricane Ida

While nearly 1 million customers in Louisiana are still without power and Hurricane Ida's death toll rose from four to six, a glimmer of hope emerged Wednesday morning as one of the region's main utilities restored service for some in parts of New Orleans. "The first light shined early this...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Biden defends departure from ‘forever war,’ praises airlift

WASHINGTON (AP) — A defensive President Joe Biden called the U.S. airlift to extract more than 120,000 Americans, Afghans and other allies from Afghanistan to end a 20-year war an “extraordinary success,” though more than 100 Americans and thousands of others were left behind. Twenty-four hours after the last American...
Posted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy