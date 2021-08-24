Countyline calendar: What's coming up

(COUNTYLINE, OK) Countyline has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Countyline:

Healdton Oilfield Days Healdton, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 10734 Oklahoma 76, Healdton, OK

Admission: $5 - $7 Days/ Hours Open: Fri 6pm‑10pm, Sat 8am‑3pm

All Church Planning Retreat Duncan, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 2300 Country Club Rd, Duncan, OK

All Church Planning Retreat is on Facebook. To connect with All Church Planning Retreat, join Facebook today.

Pathways Youth Coalition Duncan, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:45 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:45 AM

Address: 515 N 19th St, Duncan, OK

This coalition is inspired, driven, and led by youth in Stephens County. Its mission is to empower youth with the tools to develop strategies aimed to reduce and prevent substance abuse among youth.

FBTC Duncan Blood Drive! (2 Locations) Duncan, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1521 W Plato Rd, Duncan, OK

Bloodmobile at 923 W Main St. 9:00 AM - Noon CST Bloodmobile at 1521 W Plato Rd. 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM CST All blood types are critically needed! Every two seconds, someone needs blood, yet less than...

Ultra4 Nitto Nationals Davis, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 4550 Dolese Road, Davis, OK 73030

Fast racing, big horsepower, and open trail riding... everything you would expect at the ULTRA4 Nitto Nationals!