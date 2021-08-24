Fort Collins calendar: Events coming up
(FORT COLLINS, CO) Live events are lining up on the Fort Collins calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fort Collins:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM
Address: 123 Main Street, Fort Collins, CO 80521
Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 242 Linden St, Fort Collins, CO
Combo LSSGB & LSSBB 4 days Classroom Training ( Tue - Fri )
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:15 PM
Address: (zoom link will be emailed soon), Fort Collins, CO 80521
Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session.
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 PM
Address: City Park, Fort Collins, CO 80521
Join Alisha for Yoga in City Park between the streets of Jackson Ave and W Olive St.
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Address: 150 W Oak St, Fort Collins, CO
Pay stub from any NoCo bar or restaurant gets you Happy Hour all night and 10% off regular menu fare.
