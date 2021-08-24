Cancel
Fort Collins, CO

Fort Collins calendar: Events coming up

Fort Collins Journal
Fort Collins Journal
 7 days ago

(FORT COLLINS, CO) Live events are lining up on the Fort Collins calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fort Collins:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vymwI_0bbPSdu300

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Fort Collins, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Fort Collins, CO 80521

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LAGa1_0bbPSdu300

Combo Lean Six Sigma Green & Black Belt Training in Fort Collins, CO

Fort Collins, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 242 Linden St, Fort Collins, CO

Combo LSSGB & LSSBB 4 days Classroom Training ( Tue - Fri )

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pkOQN_0bbPSdu300

Beyond Breath - An Introduction to SKY Breath Meditation - Fort Collins

Fort Collins, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:15 PM

Address: (zoom link will be emailed soon), Fort Collins, CO 80521

Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kzjdp_0bbPSdu300

Yoga at City Park

Fort Collins, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: City Park, Fort Collins, CO 80521

Join Alisha for Yoga in City Park between the streets of Jackson Ave and W Olive St.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aNnYU_0bbPSdu300

Happy Hour — Bistro Nautile

Fort Collins, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 150 W Oak St, Fort Collins, CO

Pay stub from any NoCo bar or restaurant gets you Happy Hour all night and 10% off regular menu fare.

