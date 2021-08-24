Live events Pacific House — what’s coming up

(PACIFIC HOUSE, CA) Pacific House has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Pacific House area:

Happy Hour Placerville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 4560 Cabernet Way, Placerville, CA

Join us for our annual Happy Hour where you and your mother can spend some quality time together over some mimosas and brunch.

SOLD OUT Sunflower #2 Placerville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 1242 Broadway, Placerville, CA

SOLD OUT Sunflower #2 at Pizza Factory of Placerville, 1242 Broadway, Placerville, CA 95667, Placerville, United States on Tue Aug 24 2021 at 06:30 pm to 08:30 pm

Perry Creek Wine Club Members Summer Wine Club Release Party Somerset, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 7400 Perry Creek Road, Fair Play, CA 95684

Calling all Perry Creek Wine Club Members - Join us for our Summer Wine Club Release Party!

Mediterranean Nights with The Fabulous Liars Somerset, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 7449 Fairplay Rd, Somerset, CA

Mediterranean Nights at the Vineyard Summer concert series is back and better than ever! Join us for an evening of great wine and good times, with an outdoor wine and sangria bar, VIP oasis...

Celebrate Recovery | Green Valley Community Church Placerville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 3500 Missouri Flat Rd, Placerville, CA

This year–round group changes lives through the love of Jesus Christ. If you have experienced a life hurt, habit, or hang up then Celebrate Recovery is the perfect place for you to feel safe while...