Lily Bay Township, ME

Live events on the horizon in Lily Bay Twp

Lily Bay Twp Dispatch
 7 days ago

(LILY BAY TWP, ME) Lily Bay Twp has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lily Bay Twp:

Northern Light Health Ride & Apply Event

Guilford, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 3 Park St, Guilford, ME

Northern Light Health Virtual Career Fair Thank you for your interest in a career with Northern Light Health, and for registering for our Virtual Career fair. We are looking forward to your...

DLS @ Marshall Inn

West Forks, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2787 US-201, West Forks, ME

DLS returns to The Marshall in The Forks! come join us for a night of great music drinks and dancing!

Tony's Martini Club Live At Bissell Brothers

Milo, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 157 Elm St, Milo, ME

Come have a beer or two and see us on the new Bissel Brothers stage! We love this place! You may also like the following

CrabApple Whitewater, Fife Brook Rafting

West Forks, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 3 Lake Moxie Rd, West Forks, ME

Most of August is already booked – book your trip now before summer is gone. This beautiful rafting trip through mild whitewater (Class I & II with one Class III) is the perfect outing for...

Lily Bay Twp Dispatch

With Lily Bay Twp Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

