Live events on the horizon in Lily Bay Twp
(LILY BAY TWP, ME) Lily Bay Twp has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lily Bay Twp:
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Address: 3 Park St, Guilford, ME
Northern Light Health Virtual Career Fair Thank you for your interest in a career with Northern Light Health, and for registering for our Virtual Career fair. We are looking forward to your...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 2787 US-201, West Forks, ME
DLS returns to The Marshall in The Forks! come join us for a night of great music drinks and dancing!
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM
Address: 157 Elm St, Milo, ME
Come have a beer or two and see us on the new Bissel Brothers stage! We love this place!
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:59 PM
Address: 3 Lake Moxie Rd, West Forks, ME
Most of August is already booked – book your trip now before summer is gone. This beautiful rafting trip through mild whitewater (Class I & II with one Class III) is the perfect outing for...
