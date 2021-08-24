Cancel
Mckenzie Bridge, OR

What’s up Mckenzie Bridge: Local events calendar

Posted by 
 7 days ago

(MCKENZIE BRIDGE, OR) Live events are coming to Mckenzie Bridge.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Mckenzie Bridge area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ttmMY_0bbPSVn700

Lane County - Utah Concealed Firearm Permit

Blue River, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

This is the Utah State only class. If you already have your Oregon CHL, and want to add the additional reciprocity‘s - this is the course for you. This Permit gives you 37 additional states to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FnY5Y_0bbPSVn700

Sisters Farmers Market

Sisters, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: Sisters, OR

Enjoy Live music, Kids’ Activities, Local Produce, Artisanal Goods on Sundays 11 am 2 pm at Fir Street Park in Sisters, Oregon! Music: Bit of Alright

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xxoWK_0bbPSVn700

Celebration of Life Mike Skeans

Sisters, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 16900 Aspen Lakes Dr, Sisters, OR

A time where family and friends can celebrate the life of Mike Skeans. About this Event Let's gather in a sharing of stories and memories, friendships, photos, music and food in a beautiful setting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dqTJW_0bbPSVn700

Course Preview - Best in the West Triathlon Festival

Foster, Sweet Home, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

2021 Course Preview Come out for an open water swim practice, a swim clinic, and spotting buoys to practice your open water skills in the beautiful Foster Lake. We swim from the beach where you...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FpYcP_0bbPSVn700

Middle Sister 10,047’ SE Ridge

Blue River, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: Blue River, OR

I have 8 permits for a quick overnight at camp lake. Camp lake is one of the best spots in the 3 sisters wilderness in my opinion. We’ll meet at Pole creek at 1:00 and we will hike to camp lake...

Mckenzie Bridge, OR
ABOUT

With Mckenzie Bridge Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

