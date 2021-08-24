What’s up Mckenzie Bridge: Local events calendar

(MCKENZIE BRIDGE, OR) Live events are coming to Mckenzie Bridge.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Mckenzie Bridge area:

Lane County - Utah Concealed Firearm Permit Blue River, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

This is the Utah State only class. If you already have your Oregon CHL, and want to add the additional reciprocity‘s - this is the course for you. This Permit gives you 37 additional states to...

Sisters Farmers Market Sisters, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: Sisters, OR

Enjoy Live music, Kids’ Activities, Local Produce, Artisanal Goods on Sundays 11 am 2 pm at Fir Street Park in Sisters, Oregon! Music: Bit of Alright

Celebration of Life Mike Skeans Sisters, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 16900 Aspen Lakes Dr, Sisters, OR

A time where family and friends can celebrate the life of Mike Skeans. About this Event Let's gather in a sharing of stories and memories, friendships, photos, music and food in a beautiful setting.

Course Preview - Best in the West Triathlon Festival Foster, Sweet Home, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

2021 Course Preview Come out for an open water swim practice, a swim clinic, and spotting buoys to practice your open water skills in the beautiful Foster Lake. We swim from the beach where you...

Middle Sister 10,047’ SE Ridge Blue River, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: Blue River, OR

I have 8 permits for a quick overnight at camp lake. Camp lake is one of the best spots in the 3 sisters wilderness in my opinion. We’ll meet at Pole creek at 1:00 and we will hike to camp lake...