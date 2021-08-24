What’s up Mckenzie Bridge: Local events calendar
(MCKENZIE BRIDGE, OR) Live events are coming to Mckenzie Bridge.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Mckenzie Bridge area:
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM
This is the Utah State only class. If you already have your Oregon CHL, and want to add the additional reciprocity‘s - this is the course for you. This Permit gives you 37 additional states to...
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Address: Sisters, OR
Enjoy Live music, Kids’ Activities, Local Produce, Artisanal Goods on Sundays 11 am 2 pm at Fir Street Park in Sisters, Oregon! Music: Bit of Alright
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM
Address: 16900 Aspen Lakes Dr, Sisters, OR
A time where family and friends can celebrate the life of Mike Skeans. About this Event Let's gather in a sharing of stories and memories, friendships, photos, music and food in a beautiful setting.
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM
2021 Course Preview Come out for an open water swim practice, a swim clinic, and spotting buoys to practice your open water skills in the beautiful Foster Lake. We swim from the beach where you...
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: Blue River, OR
I have 8 permits for a quick overnight at camp lake. Camp lake is one of the best spots in the 3 sisters wilderness in my opinion. We’ll meet at Pole creek at 1:00 and we will hike to camp lake...
