Live events Victory — what’s coming up
(VICTORY, VT) Live events are coming to Victory.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Victory area:
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Address: 135 Main St, Lancaster, NH
Senior Meals, Tri-County CAP held at theLancaster Christ United Methodist Church at noon on Wednesday’s. Suggested donation $3 for those under 60 years of age and older, under 60 $8 fee. FMI call...
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: 101 Depot St, Lyndon, VT
Come make a beautiful Fall Sign with us! This event will benefit a Take Steps team, a fundraising walk for the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation. The money raised goes towards the treatment, research ...
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Address: 50 Main Street, Lyndon, VT 05851
H.O.P.E.'s annual fundraising run/walk returns to Bandstand Park for it's 7th year. All proceeds support the many programs at H.O.P.E.!
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 09:30 AM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 AM
Address: Saint Johnsbury, VT 05819
Join David exploring the gems of Northern Vermont in the height of Fall.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Address: Fairgrounds Rd, Lyndonville, VT
Schedule:7:00 a.m: Gates Open 8:00 a.m: Lawn Tractor Pulls at Grandstand9:00 a.m: Gymkhana Registration Horse Show Ring 9:00 a.m: Cattle Costume Contest at
