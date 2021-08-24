What’s up Chalk: Local events calendar

(CHALK, TX) Live events are coming to Chalk.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Chalk area:

Quanah City Park Cleanup - August 2021 Quanah, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: Quanah, TX

Friends of the Park is hosting a cleanup day on Saturday, August 28th starting at 8:00 AM. Although your assistance with any general cleanup in the Quanah City Park will also be appreciated, the...

ROARING SPRINGS, TX Roaring Springs, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

OLD SETTLERS RHAA COMPETITION AUGUST 27, 2021 8:00 AM ROARING SPRINGS, TX RHAA CLASSES Jr. Youth - $90 Sr. Youth - $90 Box-Drive-Box-Drive - $100 Wrangler - $150 Cowboy - $150 Ranch Hand - $150...

Meet The Longhorns Quanah, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 777 State Hwy Park Rd 62, Quanah, TX

Meet one of the Texas iconic symbols, the Texas Longhorn. Join a Park Ranger or Volunteer to learn about the history and origins of the Texas Longhorn. This program may be cancelled due to...

Visitation Quanah, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 210 W 3rd St, Quanah, TX

Here is Charles Glendon McSpadden’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on August 20, 2021 we had to say goodbye to Charles Glendon McSpadden of...