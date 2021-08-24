Cancel
Chalk, TX

What’s up Chalk: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Chalk Bulletin
Chalk Bulletin
 7 days ago

(CHALK, TX) Live events are coming to Chalk.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Chalk area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QSqQA_0bbPSS8w00

Quanah City Park Cleanup - August 2021

Quanah, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: Quanah, TX

Friends of the Park is hosting a cleanup day on Saturday, August 28th starting at 8:00 AM. Although your assistance with any general cleanup in the Quanah City Park will also be appreciated, the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07LNbq_0bbPSS8w00

ROARING SPRINGS, TX

Roaring Springs, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

OLD SETTLERS RHAA COMPETITION AUGUST 27, 2021 8:00 AM ROARING SPRINGS, TX RHAA CLASSES Jr. Youth - $90 Sr. Youth - $90 Box-Drive-Box-Drive - $100 Wrangler - $150 Cowboy - $150 Ranch Hand - $150...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QmtTn_0bbPSS8w00

Meet The Longhorns

Quanah, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 777 State Hwy Park Rd 62, Quanah, TX

Meet one of the Texas iconic symbols, the Texas Longhorn. Join a Park Ranger or Volunteer to learn about the history and origins of the Texas Longhorn. This program may be cancelled due to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FkC5x_0bbPSS8w00

Visitation

Quanah, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 210 W 3rd St, Quanah, TX

Here is Charles Glendon McSpadden’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on August 20, 2021 we had to say goodbye to Charles Glendon McSpadden of...

Chalk Bulletin

Chalk Bulletin

Chalk, TX
ABOUT

With Chalk Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

