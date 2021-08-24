Worcester events coming soon
(WORCESTER, MA) Worcester has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Worcester area:
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: Worcester, Worcester, MA 01609
This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 124 Millbury St, Worcester, MA
Listen! is a weekly poetry open mic on Sundays at 6 PM, Nick’s Worcester. Hosted by David Macpherson.
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM
Address: Virtual Via Zoom, Worcester, Worcester, MA 01609
FINALLY... Discover 4 Modern Techniques That Outdated Therapists Don't Know, To Stop Binge Eating & Beat Bulimia For Good.
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 81 Water St, Worcester, MA
BOBBING FOR APPLES DEBUT @ ROCK BAR at Rock Bar, 81 Water St, Worcester, MA 01604, Worcester, United States on Sun Aug 29 2021 at 06:00 pm to 09:00 pm
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 PM
Address: 1023 Main Street, Worcester, MA 01603
Don't miss our second biggest Fashion Show / Music Concert for all the new and old hopping artist around the world.
