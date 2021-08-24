Cancel
Worcester, MA

Worcester events coming soon

Worcester Post
Worcester Post
 7 days ago

(WORCESTER, MA) Worcester has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Worcester area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45s88S_0bbPSQNU00

Yoga with Coach Pegah

Worcester, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: Worcester, Worcester, MA 01609

This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38H9en_0bbPSQNU00

Listen! a Poetry Reading

Worcester, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 124 Millbury St, Worcester, MA

Listen! is a weekly poetry open mic on Sundays at 6 PM, Nick’s Worcester. Hosted by David Macpherson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Igojt_0bbPSQNU00

Regain Power over Bulimia and Binge Eating - Live Event With Emma Lund

Worcester, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: Virtual Via Zoom, Worcester, Worcester, MA 01609

FINALLY... Discover 4 Modern Techniques That Outdated Therapists Don't Know, To Stop Binge Eating & Beat Bulimia For Good.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SuPTH_0bbPSQNU00

BOBBING FOR APPLES DEBUT @ ROCK BAR

Worcester, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 81 Water St, Worcester, MA

BOBBING FOR APPLES DEBUT @ ROCK BAR at Rock Bar, 81 Water St, Worcester, MA 01604, Worcester, United States on Sun Aug 29 2021 at 06:00 pm to 09:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sRWz6_0bbPSQNU00

ZoloZ Design Show Fashion Show and Music Concert

Worcester, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 1023 Main Street, Worcester, MA 01603

Don't miss our second biggest Fashion Show / Music Concert for all the new and old hopping artist around the world.

