Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Best Buy, Palo Alto Networks, JD.com and more

By Maggie Fitzgerald, @mkmfitzgerald
CNBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Best Buy — The electronics retailer's shares popped 8.3% after the company issued better-than-expected quarterly results. Best Buy reported earnings of $2.98 per share on revenue of $11.85 billion. Wall Street expected earnings of $1.85 on revenue of $11.49 billion, according to Refinitiv. Same-store sales rose 19.6%, topping estimates of 18.1%.

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jd Com#Best Buy#Alto#Chinese#Baidu#Planet Fitness#Morgan Stanley#Medtronic#Wynn Resorts#Cnbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Alibaba
Country
China
Related
StocksEntrepreneur

2 Tech Stocks to Buy Now at Big Discounts in September and Beyond

Today’s episode of Full Court Finance at Zacks dives into the broader market as we head into September. The bullish outlook remains in place despite various concerns and all three major U.S. indexes are trading right near their all-time highs. Given this backdrop, investors might want to consider buying two highly-ranked technology stocks trading at huge discounts at the moment.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Walgreens And IBM Lead The Dow Jones

U.S. indices fell Wednesday as investors weigh COVID-19 Delta variant concerns nationwide. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) lost 0.05% to $353.89. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) fell by 0.08% to $379.95. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) fell by 0.15%...
StocksMoney Morning

Two Stocks to Buy and Two Stocks to Sell Right Away

I've got something special planned for today. I'm recommending some big stock buys, some urgent sells, and 10 moves people should make in this market right now. But I've also got special guest with me today - another dyed-in-the-wool trader and veteran of the Chicago Board Options Exchange: Mark Sebastian.
StocksNBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: CrowdStrike, Ambarella, PVH and More

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell. CrowdStrike Holdings — Shares of the cybersecurity tech firm fell about 3.5% despite reporting quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analysts' estimates. CrowdStrike recorded earnings of 11 cents per share and $337.7 million in revenue. Goldman Sachs reiterated the stock as a buy on Tuesday.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Cisco Systems

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Cisco Systems has an average price target of $58.17 with a high of $62.00 and a low of $55.00.
Softwaresecurityboulevard.com

Palo Alto Networks Adds Cloud Misconfiguration Tool

Palo Alto Networks today revealed that its Bridgecrew by Prisma Cloud offering has been extended using another tool that now makes it possible to also detect configuration drifts across multiple clouds. Bridgecrew Drift Detection is based on an open source Yor project that automatically tags IaC templates with attribution and...
San Jose, CAFOXBusiness

PayPal considers launching stock-trading platform: report

PayPal Holdings Inc. is looking into launching a stock-trading platform, according to a report. The San Jose, California-based payments company recently hired Richard Hagan, former president of Ally Investment, to head its "Invest at PayPal" division. Hagan’s LinkedIn page says he is "leading PayPal’s efforts to explore opportunities in the...
StocksCNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. S&P 500 takes win streak into historically tough September. U.S. stock futures started off the new month higher Wednesday after the S&P 500 logged seven straight monthly gains, its longest winning streak since a 10-month run that ended in December 2017. The broader market index, while falling slightly Tuesday, rose 2.9% in August. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq also fell a bit Tuesday but rose 1.2% and 4% in August, respectively. Ahead of Wednesday's open, the Dow was just over 0.7% away from last month's record close. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were just shy of Monday's record closes. September can be a perilous for stocks, with the month historically lower more often than higher.
StocksInvestorPlace

8 Tech Stocks to Buy Offering Solid Dividends

Tech income is a relatively new concept when it comes to big tech and investing in tech stocks more broadly. There are some companies here with long pedigrees that have been delivering dividends for decades. But the tech boom in the past three decades has given us a number of more mature tech firms with big market caps that are past their massive “Big Bang” expansion.
StocksCNBC

European markets advance, looking past growth worries

LONDON — European stocks advanced on Wednesday after euro zone inflation data on Tuesday rattled market sentiment in the region. The pan-European Stoxx 600 added 0.6% by early afternoon, with travel and leisure stocks jumping 2.1% to lead gains while basic resources slid 0.8%. The positive start to the session...
StocksCNBC

Traders' top two ideas for September as S&P 500 closes winning month

The S&P 500 closed out another winning month. The benchmark index rose nearly 3% in August, its seventh straight month of gains and its best winning streak since early 2018. To kick off September, CNBC's "Trading Nation" asked its traders on Monday for their best seasonal trades. Investors should stick...
StocksStreet.Com

Premarket Movers Wednesday - Nio, CrowdStrike, Campbell Soup

Stocks moving in premarket trading Wednesday include Nio, Crowdstrike, Campbell Soup, PVH Corp and SunRun. Stock futures edged higher Wednesday as investors await manufacturing data to assess the economic impact of the Delta variant of COVID-19. Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading Wednesday. 1. Nio NIO...
StocksStreet.Com

CrowdStrike Analysts Lift Price Targets; Stock Slips

Several analysts raised their price targets for CrowdStrike (CRWD) - Get CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. Class A Report Wednesday after the cybersecurity company beat Wall Street's second-quarter earnings expectations. Shares of the Sunnyvale, Calif., company were down 3% to $272.40 at last check. CrowdStrike reported earnings of 11 cents a share,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy