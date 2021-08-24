Cancel
Politics

EU says will continue to promote democracy despite success of Taliban

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
President of the European Council Charles Michel speaks as he attends a news conference at Torrejon Air Base in Torrejon de Ardoz, near Madrid, Spain, August 21, 2021. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Aug 24 (Reuters) - The European Union will continue to advocate democracy and human rights in the world beyond the end of the Western military mission in Afghanistan, European Council President Charles Michel said on Tuesday.

The end of military operations in Afghanistan "is not the end of our commitment to promote rule of law, democracy and rights in the world - on the contrary we must be more determined than ever," he told a news conference after taking part in a G7 summit on Afghanistan.

"This must be clear to actors who are trying to take advantage of the current situation."

