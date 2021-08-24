Cancel
Primrose, KY

Coming soon: Primrose events

Primrose Digest
Primrose Digest
 7 days ago

(PRIMROSE, KY) Live events are coming to Primrose.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Primrose:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jlcRl_0bbPSM5o00

5 Day Film Challenge Kickoff #2

Frenchburg, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 170 Main St, Frenchburg, KY

Form Your Team. Make a Film. 5 Days. Register online and find all details at www.mctgonstage.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SZVYP_0bbPSM5o00

AMW GOLD RUSH

Jackson, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 2307 Bobcat Lane, Jackson, KY 41339

A Night when Gold is on the line in every match as Appalachian Mountain Wrestling Presents GOLD RUSH

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27SNGN_0bbPSM5o00

Powell County Farmers Market

Stanton, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 91 N Main St, Stanton, KY

Season:Summer and Fall Market Hours: June 1 - November 1, 2021Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays: 8:00 am - Sellout Location:125 Main Street, Stanton, KY 40380

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tVXWE_0bbPSM5o00

In-Person Job Fair

Irvine, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 253 Main St, Irvine, KY

Mark your calendars for the 2021 In-Person Job Fair at the Estill Co. Schools Central Office Gym located at 253 Main St. in Irvine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pHsjb_0bbPSM5o00

An Evening w/ Buffalo Wabs & The Price Hill Hustle

Irvine, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 206 Main Street, Irvine, KY 40336

An evening with Buffalo Wabs & the Price Hill Hustle in the Steam Engine Session Room in Irvine, Kentucky

Primrose Digest

Primrose Digest

Primrose, KY
With Primrose Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

