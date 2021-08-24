Coming soon: Primrose events
(PRIMROSE, KY) Live events are coming to Primrose.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Primrose:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 170 Main St, Frenchburg, KY
Form Your Team. Make a Film. 5 Days. Register online and find all details at www.mctgonstage.com.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Address: 2307 Bobcat Lane, Jackson, KY 41339
A Night when Gold is on the line in every match as Appalachian Mountain Wrestling Presents GOLD RUSH
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Address: 91 N Main St, Stanton, KY
Season:Summer and Fall Market Hours: June 1 - November 1, 2021Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays: 8:00 am - Sellout Location:125 Main Street, Stanton, KY 40380
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Address: 253 Main St, Irvine, KY
Mark your calendars for the 2021 In-Person Job Fair at the Estill Co. Schools Central Office Gym located at 253 Main St. in Irvine.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Address: 206 Main Street, Irvine, KY 40336
An evening with Buffalo Wabs & the Price Hill Hustle in the Steam Engine Session Room in Irvine, Kentucky
Comments / 0