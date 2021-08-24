Cancel
Lost Cabin, WY

Live events Lost Cabin — what’s coming up

Lost Cabin Voice
 7 days ago

(LOST CABIN, WY) Live events are coming to Lost Cabin.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Lost Cabin area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lXxsB_0bbPSLD500

FI-110 Wildland Fire Observations & Origin Scene Prot. for First Resp.

Riverton, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 2500 Academy Court, Riverton, WY 82501

The primary emphasis of this course is to teach sound wildland fire observations and origin scene protection practices

Retardant Crew Member (RTCM)/Mix Master (MXMS)

Riverton, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Apr 04, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Apr 04, 04:00 PM

Address: 2500 Academy Court, Riverton, WY 82501

Overview of the roles and responsibilities of Retardant Crew Member (RTCM) and Mix Master (MXMS)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zZXJ1_0bbPSLD500

L-280 Followership to Leadership

Riverton, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Feb 02, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Feb 02, 04:00 PM

Address: 2500 Academy Court, Riverton, WY 82501

Date: 2/16/22 – 2/17/22 (20 hour course, 16 instructor-led training hours, 4 pre-course work) Time: 0800-1700 Daily Notes: Pre-course wo

Lost Cabin Voice

Lost Cabin, WY
With Lost Cabin Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

