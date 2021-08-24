Cancel
Charleston, SC

Charleston events coming soon

Charleston Post
Charleston Post
 7 days ago

(CHARLESTON, SC) Live events are coming to Charleston.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Charleston:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r2Zpz_0bbPSJRd00

Art for Good: Auction & Music Fundraiser

Charleston, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Address: 72 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC 29401

Art auction & musical performance to raise awareness and funds for the launch of the local black woman-led non-profit, Breath to Blossom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OVJT2_0bbPSJRd00

The Influence of Meme Culture | Panel Discussion | Free

Charleston, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 04:30 PM

Address: 58 Coming Street, Charleston, SC 29401

A panel discussion about the influence of meme culture on news and journalism.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O2rwg_0bbPSJRd00

Brunch & Bubbles: Brunch & Day Party

Charleston, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 35 Prioleau Street, Charleston, SC 29401

Come experience the ULTIMATE BRUNCH & DAY PARTY. Exquisite food, unlimited mimosas, & live music. We bring to you Brunch & Bubbles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BxFXp_0bbPSJRd00

Brunette Glow

Charleston, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 151 East Bay Street, Charleston, SC 29401

A look and learn class where I will be demonstrating how I lighten my brunettes while maintaining their natural tone =)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3otDfx_0bbPSJRd00

2021 Ugly Sweater Day 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home Save $5

Charleston, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Charleston, SC 29401

National Ugly Sweater Day is December 19, 2021 and we are celebrating with our seventh annual Ugly Sweater 1 Mile, 5K, 10K, 13.1, 26.2!

Charleston Post

Charleston Post

Charleston, SC
With Charleston Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

