Charleston events coming soon
(CHARLESTON, SC) Live events are coming to Charleston.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Charleston:
Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 05:00 PM
Address: 72 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC 29401
Art auction & musical performance to raise awareness and funds for the launch of the local black woman-led non-profit, Breath to Blossom.
Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 04:30 PM
Address: 58 Coming Street, Charleston, SC 29401
A panel discussion about the influence of meme culture on news and journalism.
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Address: 35 Prioleau Street, Charleston, SC 29401
Come experience the ULTIMATE BRUNCH & DAY PARTY. Exquisite food, unlimited mimosas, & live music. We bring to you Brunch & Bubbles.
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Address: 151 East Bay Street, Charleston, SC 29401
A look and learn class where I will be demonstrating how I lighten my brunettes while maintaining their natural tone =)
Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 07:00 PM
Address: Participate from home!, Charleston, SC 29401
National Ugly Sweater Day is December 19, 2021 and we are celebrating with our seventh annual Ugly Sweater 1 Mile, 5K, 10K, 13.1, 26.2!
