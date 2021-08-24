Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yuma Proving Ground, AZ

Live events coming up in Yuma Proving Ground

Posted by 
Yuma Proving Ground Dispatch
Yuma Proving Ground Dispatch
 7 days ago

(YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ) Live events are lining up on the Yuma Proving Ground calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Yuma Proving Ground:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ccPrO_0bbPSHgB00

Paint Your Pet

Yuma, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 1221 W 16th St, Yuma, AZ

Join us for Paint your Pet on 11x14" canvas. This can be done in bright pop art style or true to life colors. Make as a gift or keep for yourself. At the time of reservation we will need a CLEAR...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HMN36_0bbPSHgB00

2021 Learn To Skate - Yuma, AZ 2021

Yuma, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 1217-, 1299 E 21st St, Yuma, AZ

Meeting Dates From Aug 30, 2021 to Sep 02, 2021 Each Monday from 06:00 PM to 08:00 PM Each Tuesday from 06:00 PM to 08:00 PM Each Wednesday from 06:00 PM to 08:00 PM

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W8YeI_0bbPSHgB00

Open House: 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM at 201 E 30th St

Yuma, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Open House for MLS# 20212727 in Yuma Country Club starts on Sat, Aug 7, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM MST.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BdDO8_0bbPSHgB00

The Slackers (30 Year Anniversary) @ The Alement

Yuma, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 179 E 1st St, Yuma, AZ

After 4 long years, New York's very own, THE SLACKERS finally return to Yuma celebrating 30 years of their superb mixture of Ska, Reggae and Rock n...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10MqEq_0bbPSHgB00

Member Mixer at AEA Federal Credit Union Central Branch (Pre-Registration Required)

Yuma, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1780 S 1st Ave, Yuma, AZ

For Members of the Chamber: Customer Appreciation Event- No Charge **Pre-registration is REQUIRED! DEADLINE is Friday, August 20 at Noon** 50/50 tickets can be purchased online when you register...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Yuma Proving Ground Dispatch

Yuma Proving Ground Dispatch

Yuma Proving Ground, AZ
52
Followers
240
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Yuma Proving Ground Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yuma Proving Ground, AZ
Yuma, AZ
Government
City
Yuma, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Yuma Country Club#Slackers#The Chamber
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy