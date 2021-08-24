Live events coming up in Yuma Proving Ground

(YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ) Live events are lining up on the Yuma Proving Ground calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Yuma Proving Ground:

Paint Your Pet Yuma, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 1221 W 16th St, Yuma, AZ

Join us for Paint your Pet on 11x14" canvas. This can be done in bright pop art style or true to life colors. Make as a gift or keep for yourself. At the time of reservation we will need a CLEAR...

2021 Learn To Skate - Yuma, AZ 2021 Yuma, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 1217-, 1299 E 21st St, Yuma, AZ

Meeting Dates From Aug 30, 2021 to Sep 02, 2021 Each Monday from 06:00 PM to 08:00 PM Each Tuesday from 06:00 PM to 08:00 PM Each Wednesday from 06:00 PM to 08:00 PM

Open House: 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM at 201 E 30th St Yuma, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Open House for MLS# 20212727 in Yuma Country Club starts on Sat, Aug 7, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM MST.

The Slackers (30 Year Anniversary) @ The Alement Yuma, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 179 E 1st St, Yuma, AZ

After 4 long years, New York's very own, THE SLACKERS finally return to Yuma celebrating 30 years of their superb mixture of Ska, Reggae and Rock n...

Member Mixer at AEA Federal Credit Union Central Branch (Pre-Registration Required) Yuma, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1780 S 1st Ave, Yuma, AZ

For Members of the Chamber: Customer Appreciation Event- No Charge **Pre-registration is REQUIRED! DEADLINE is Friday, August 20 at Noon** 50/50 tickets can be purchased online when you register...