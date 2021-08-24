Cancel
Yeehaw Junction, FL

Yeehaw Junction calendar: What's coming up

Yeehaw Junction News Alert
Yeehaw Junction News Alert
 7 days ago

(YEEHAW JUNCTION, FL) Yeehaw Junction is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Yeehaw Junction area:

ALL PUBLIC RANGES AND CLAYS FIELDS OPEN

Okeechobee, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 7055 48th St NE, Okeechobee, FL

All public ranges and clays fields are open Thursday through Sunday from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM.\n

Soda Tasting

Okeechobee, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 305 SW Park St, Okeechobee, FL

Ever wondered what Sarsaparilla or Ginger Beer (non-alcoholic) tastes like? Now's your chance! For just $4 you can try as many of our sodas as you would like. We will have our discount wheel out...

M.E.'s Team Celebrity Shootout

Okeechobee, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 08:00 AM

Address: 12399 Northeast 224th Street, Okeechobee, FL 34972

Experience the Gould Bro's live. With trick shots that amaze and engagement that entertains, you will truly experience a show like no other.

Westgate River Ranch Saturday Night Rodeo

River Ranch, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 3200 River Ranch Blvd, River Ranch, FL

Saddle up and come on down to Westgate River Ranch Resort Rodeo for an evening of family fun at the Saturday Rodeos! Be mesmerized by the excitement as rodeo

Main Street Mixer

Okeechobee, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 305 SW Park St, Okeechobee, FL

Okeechobee Main Street is accredited with the National Trust for Historic Preservation for 10 years. Main Street is focused on revitalizing our downtown area and continuing to promote our city and...

