Lawson, AR

Live events coming up in Lawson

Posted by 
Lawson Voice
Lawson Voice
 7 days ago

(LAWSON, AR) Lawson has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lawson:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PxaAA_0bbPSAV600

HISYDE

El Dorado, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Tickets on sale this week MAD Member Presale: Wed, June 30, 10am Public: Friday, July 2, 10am Doors: 6pm • Show 8pm Hisyde is a multi-award winning singer/ songwriter and has won awards for 2020...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34fzDg_0bbPSAV600

Karaoke Night w/ Jeremy Owens @ Three Birds Brewing Co.

El Dorado, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1805 N West Ave, El Dorado, AR

El Dorado, Arkansas karaoke bars. Get in the mood to sing along with your friends and family at fun karaoke nights in El Dorado, Arkansas. Celebrate your days with sing-song nights.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eINvw_0bbPSAV600

Symphony on the Square

El Dorado, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Address: 101 W Main St #410, El Dorado, AR

Saturday, August 28th, 2021 • 7:30 PM - This show is FREE and open to the public. Tour some of the most rousing music in the American canon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ng9s5_0bbPSAV600

Information Party for "All Things Frozen" Drama Club Auditions

El Dorado, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 110 E 5th St, El Dorado, AR

Information Party "All Things Frozen" Thursday, August 26 at 4-5pm Auditions Tuesday, August 31 or Thursday, September 2, 4pm (attend either day) Callbacks Tuesday, September 7, 4pm Roles for 28 ...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BvMRo_0bbPSAV600

FREE Vaccination Clinic

El Dorado, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2299 Champagnolle Rd, El Dorado, AR

List of Interfaith Clinic upcoming events. Events by Interfaith Clinic. Interfaith Clinic, a service of SHARE Foundation, is a not-for-profit medical clinic wh

ABOUT

With Lawson Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

