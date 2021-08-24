White Oak calendar: What's coming up

(WHITE OAK, SC) Live events are lining up on the White Oak calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around White Oak:

Student Series at Doko Station Blythewood, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 11 Samuel Bookhart Ln, Blythewood, SC

Join us on Tuesday nights from 6-8 for some great grub and fantastic music brought to you by our students!

Yoga Nidra with Vicky Saye Henderson, In-studio, Registration REQUIRED Blythewood, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:45 PM

Address: 8024 Winnsboro Rd, Blythewood, SC

Yoga Nidra is a deep, conscious guided-rest practice that activates our nervous system's "rest & digest" response and is done in a reclining or seated position. We host this class in-studio at the...

4th Annual SCNAREB Golf Tournament Blythewood, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 1101 Longtown Rd E, Blythewood, SC 29016

Join the Palmetto Association of Realtist formerly known as (SCNAREB) for our 4th annual golf tournament!

Movie in Doko Meadows Park Blythewood, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 100 Alvina Hagood Cir, Blythewood, SC

Come with family and friends and enjoy the movie Soul under the stars at Doko Meadows Park in Blythewood, SC. Sponsored by Town of Blythewood and Erica Page, Guaranteed Rate Affinity

Heroes At Home Luncheon Blythewood, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 574 Rimer Pond Rd, Blythewood, SC

Military Families, you’re invited to the Heroes at Home lunch on Sunday, August 29 following our 10:30am worship service inside our Student Center. We'd love to get you connected at VillageChurch...