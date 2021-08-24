Cancel
White Oak, SC

White Oak calendar: What's coming up

White Oak News Alert
White Oak News Alert
 7 days ago

(WHITE OAK, SC) Live events are lining up on the White Oak calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around White Oak:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42ezEf_0bbPS8ot00

Student Series at Doko Station

Blythewood, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 11 Samuel Bookhart Ln, Blythewood, SC

Join us on Tuesday nights from 6-8 for some great grub and fantastic music brought to you by our students!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FdcpX_0bbPS8ot00

Yoga Nidra with Vicky Saye Henderson, In-studio, Registration REQUIRED

Blythewood, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:45 PM

Address: 8024 Winnsboro Rd, Blythewood, SC

Yoga Nidra is a deep, conscious guided-rest practice that activates our nervous system's "rest & digest" response and is done in a reclining or seated position. We host this class in-studio at the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QR0A8_0bbPS8ot00

4th Annual SCNAREB Golf Tournament

Blythewood, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 1101 Longtown Rd E, Blythewood, SC 29016

Join the Palmetto Association of Realtist formerly known as (SCNAREB) for our 4th annual golf tournament!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uhkyq_0bbPS8ot00

Movie in Doko Meadows Park

Blythewood, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 100 Alvina Hagood Cir, Blythewood, SC

Come with family and friends and enjoy the movie Soul under the stars at Doko Meadows Park in Blythewood, SC. Sponsored by Town of Blythewood and Erica Page, Guaranteed Rate Affinity

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vX3XK_0bbPS8ot00

Heroes At Home Luncheon

Blythewood, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 574 Rimer Pond Rd, Blythewood, SC

Military Families, you’re invited to the Heroes at Home lunch on Sunday, August 29 following our 10:30am worship service inside our Student Center. We'd love to get you connected at VillageChurch...

