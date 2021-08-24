Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winton, MN

Coming soon: Winton events

Posted by 
Winton News Beat
Winton News Beat
 7 days ago

(WINTON, MN) Live events are coming to Winton.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Winton area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JMsRT_0bbPS7wA00

Stillwater

Ely, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 238 E Sheridan St, Ely, MN

140 mins | Rated R (for language.) | Crime Directed by Tom McCarthy | Starring Deanna Dunagan, Lisandro Boccacci, Camille Cottin, Robert Peters, Lilou Siauvaud, Matt Damon, Abigail Breslin A...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MtcuV_0bbPS7wA00

Inaugural Campout: Bear Head Lake State Park

Ely, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 9301 Bear Head State Park Rd, Ely, MN

Inaugural Campout: Bear Head Lake State Park at Bear Head Lake State Park, Ely, MN 55731, Ely, United States on Sun Aug 29 2021 at 06:00 pm to Tue Aug 31 2021 at 01:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DV5Ny_0bbPS7wA00

Stained Glass: Next Steps

Ely, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 209 E Sheridan St, Ely, MN

Mondays, August 30, September 13, 20, 27, 2021 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Tuition: $144 Materials: $40 This class has four sessions over 5 Mondays, skipping Labor Day. The age-old craft of stained glass...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OeOCO_0bbPS7wA00

Basics of Mental Health Treatment

Aurora, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 405 West 3rd Avenue North, Aurora, MN 55705

The basics of psychological, pharmacological and integrative treatments for common mental illness will be provided.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zESB9_0bbPS7wA00

Make an Amazonite Necklace

Ely, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Students in this class will create a necklace featuring Amazonite gemstones combined with pearls, and glass and stone beads. While students will work from a kit, additional beads will be available...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Winton News Beat

Winton News Beat

Winton, MN
2
Followers
196
Post
245
Views
ABOUT

With Winton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Ely, MN
City
Winton, MN
City
Aurora, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abigail Breslin
Person
Deanna Dunagan
Person
Matt Damon
Person
Camille Cottin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Stained Glass#Bear Head Lake State Park#Amazonite Gemstones
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy